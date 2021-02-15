Coronavirus cases increased by 496 in Westchester County on Sunday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 101,511 since the start of the pandemic.

There are now 7,297 active cases, a decrease of 1,386 over last week, state data shows.

The county’s daily positivity rate is 4.24 percent, with 11,694 tests administered Friday, according to the state tracker. Overall, more than 1.92 million COVID-19 tests have been dispensed in Westchester since March.

The county reported six more deaths on Sunday, bringing the COVID-19-related death toll to 2,021. In the last week there have been 50 virus deaths, with 346 fatalities since Jan. 1.

As of Feb. 9, there are 489 virus patients in Westchester hospitals, a nearly 15 percent decrease over the last few weeks. Hospitalizations were approaching 600 earlier this month.

Putnam County’s total caseload reached 7,878, with 34 additional positive cases recorded on Sunday. The county’s daily positivity rate is 3.93 percent, with 865 tests administered on Friday.

Putnam currently has 540 active cases, a decrease of 125 over last week.

There have been 84 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, state data shows. Two people died from the virus last week, with 17 fatalities recorded in 2021.

Statewide there were 8,316 new positive cases on Sunday, with the daily positivity rate clocking in at 3.54 percent. New York’s 7-day average positivity rate is 3.83 percent, the lowest since Nov. 29, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, which marks 37 consecutive days of infectious declines.

“Thanks to New Yorkers’ actions — like wearing masks, maintaining distance, and making smart decisions — hospitalizations and the positivity rate continue to head down, and the holiday surge is in our rear-view mirror.” Cuomo said. “The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war against COVID, and we have the infrastructure in place to administer hundreds of thousands of more shots as soon as supply is available.”

There were 107 additional COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 37,118.

Statewide hospitalizations stand at 6,593, a decrease of 295 over the previous day, and down 29 percent from the post-holiday peak. Across New York there have been 1,529,769 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccine Update

New York’s health care distribution sites have received 2,129,675 first doses and administered 89 percent of those or 1,957,681. Eighty-three percent of first and second doses have been dispensed.

The Westchester County government has directly administered 43,403 vaccines to eligible residents since the County Center became a distribution site on Jan. 13. The county health department and Westchester Community College sites have inoculated about 7,000 individuals.

Click HERE to see if you’re eligible to make an appointment.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Friday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.