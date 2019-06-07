Top Fundraiser Readies for Patterson Relay For Life

Gina Sevigny knows Relay For Life is an event that can’t be described.

“It is an experience you cannot explain until you’re there,” Sevigny, who is deeply involved in the upcoming Patterson Relay For Life, said. “There are happy moments, there are sad moments, it’s truly a celebration even though it’s sad.”

This will be Sevigny’s 20th year participating in Relay with her team, which she calls Earth Angels in memory of her late mother, Rose Marie Emerson, who succumbed to breast cancer 18 years ago. Patterson will have its Relay For Life this Saturday after Mahopac and Brewster held successful Relays this past weekend. The event kicks off at noon at the Patterson Fire Department.

The first year, mother and daughter went to a Relay in Dutchess County together just to see what it was like. The two eventually created a team and since Emerson worked for Scenic Hudson, family and friends called her an Earth Angel, which is the inspiration behind their Relay team name. Eventually, Sevigny began going to the Patterson Relay because she has roots in the community as a teacher at Mathew Paterson Elementary School for 25 years.

Sevigny has embraced everything Relay has to offer and what it stands for.