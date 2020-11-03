Too Many Mistakes By Town Board Should Sink Somers Sewer Effort

If Somers Sewer District #2 was done right, this project wouldn’t have been so contentious – and that’s the Town Board’s fault.

Information that the residents have brought out at meetings and in mailers is straight from the Map, Plan & Report. Our own board didn’t know of the errors and rushed it up to the state comptroller last year, and their revised plan is still flawed. Residents have spent thousands of dollars to pay for mailers, something the town should’ve done, instead of spending $13,750 on a public relations firm to sell their flawed plan. These residents are not the ones lying; they care about things being done the right way.

The proponents of sewers claim the opponents have been giving out misinformation but cannot back that statement up with anything because they can’t. The proponents are not the ones who spoke up and found the errors, they didn’t petition for a resident vote and they didn’t care if residents’ costs were based on their assessments instead of a flat fee.

They don’t care because they want all of us to pay for them to have sewers. When people live a half-mile to a mile away from a lake and are being included, there is usually a motive behind it. A smaller district could have been done using the $10 million from the East of Hudson funds, but the town is greedy and wants 989 residents to pay for infrastructure that will benefit the town and their development plans.

The town didn’t send out information on the vote and they didn’t explain if you own more than one home you only get one vote. They didn’t explain that if your deed has two homeowners on it, both parties get a vote. Residents were under the assumption that it was one vote per household.

Thank you to everyone who brought out the truth. Vote No and let the board come back with a better plan.

Marie Tomasetti

Shenorock