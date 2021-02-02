Tone Down the Rhetoric Rather Than Making Sensationalized Accusations

I was surprised to see a full-page petition on page two of the Putnam Examiner’s Jan 19-25 edition. The document chastises Putnam County officials for specific comments they supposedly made and supposedly should have made about national and local events over the last eight months.

It was indeed deeply saddening during an already sad year to see week after week of arson, vandalism and looting taking place in some of our cities. The message of the peaceful protesters in the eyes of many Americans was diluted and distorted by being filtered through this lawless rioting. Then, on Jan. 6, all of America was outraged and sickened to see a lawless mob break into the U.S. Capitol building with relative ease. The events of the past year are almost impossible for people to make sense of.

I assume the petitioners’ grievances about harassment and threats were reported to and investigated by local law enforcement authorities. Their broader message, however, was diluted and distorted by being filtered through sensationalized rhetoric. For example, the opening paragraph is an inaccurate recap of the riot of Jan. 6. It evokes images of the rioters storming the Capitol with guns drawn and with bombs ready to be lit or detonated. Evidence suggests the situation could have been worse, but the petition’s account is nothing like what actually happened. Regarding the petitioners’ highly-charged assertions, accusations and demands throughout the text, I expect county officials will give them appropriate consideration.

Let’s moderate the rhetoric as we usher in the Biden administration. Who knows, things might even improve.

Doug Williams

Mahopac