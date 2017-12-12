TNG Beauty Full Service Salon, Shrub Oak

December 2 was a milestone day for the Shrub Oak business co-owned by Mahopac resident Christina Conklin and her mother, Pat Corbi of Wappingers Falls.

The name of their business changed from The Nail Garden to the TNG Beauty Full Service Salon.

Conklin explained why she and her mother decided to change the name. “We do a lot more than nails,” she said last week.

Even with the name change there is still a reference to its former moniker because TNG stands for The Nail Garden, Conklin noted.

Conklin outlined the wide variety of services offered for men, women, youths and adults at her business. “We do hair services – color, highlights, hair cutting, blow drying, styling,” she noted. “We do acrylic nails, manicures, pedicures, gel nail polish. We do facials. We do electrolysis. We do facial waxings and body waxings.”

Conklin is one of her establishment’s hair stylists. She and her mother have owned their business for 13 years and moved it to its current Old Yorktown Road location six years ago from another Shrub Oak location. The current location provides better exposure to the public, she said. “We just were looking for something new and fresh,” she said.

Following her high school graduation, Conklin said attended hair dressing school. “I always worked as a stylist,” she said. “Just one day the opportunity came that The Nail Garden was for sale and mom and I decided to run the business.”

Corbi serves as the receptionist and is responsible for the administrative tasks at TNG. “It’s easy to work with mom,” Conklin said.

Conklin said her customers typically come from northern Westchester, Putnam and Connecticut. “They’re from all over,” she said.

Conklin said her business has been successful because of their loyal customers and her experienced staff. “We are very friendly. We’re like a family here. We all get along great,” she said. “And we have a good time when we work, and I think that’s important.”

Conklin said a goal for her business was to “expand our hair business. I have a lot of talented girls who do hair.”

TNG Beauty Salon is located at 3691 Old Yorktown Rd. in Shrub Oak. For more information, call 914-243-5405.