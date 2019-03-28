Time to “Spring-Clean” Your Eating!

As you roll up your sleeves and rid your home of dust and clutter, try eating clean. The health benefits are tremendous. Clean eating is about choosing foods that are in their most natural (“clean”) state: as close as possible to how they were grown or harvested, and how they lived and ate in the wild. So you’ll reduce or eliminate refined, processed foods, ones with additives and preservatives, unhealthy fats, and lots of added sugar and salt. By Northern Westchester Hospital’s Patricia Talio, MS, RDN, CDN, CDE

How to start: On the label, each ingredient should be a foodstuff, not a chemical name. So whole-grain bread and pasta, yes. Grass-fed beef, yes. Cereal in neon pink and blue – no. Fruits and veggies, yes. Cheese, yes. Highly processed cold cuts, sausage and bacon, or microwavable puff-pastry appetizers loaded with sugar and salt – no.

Your rewards? Besides great taste, you’ll help reduce your and your family’s risk of obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers, while possibly lowering blood pressure and cholesterol.

Kick off spring with these healthy, but delicious, recipes!

Creamy Chocolate Date Mousse

From the American Institute for Cancer Research

Ingredients

8-10 dates, pitted

1/2 cup light coconut milk, canned + 1/4 cup water

1 ripe avocado, peeled

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips, melted

Nutritional information:

Serves 4

Calories 288

Fat 11 g

Saturated fat 5 g

Fiber 7 g

Carbohydrates 50 g

Protein 2 g

Sodium 3 mg

Directions:

Chop dates into small pieces.

In blender or food processor, blend till smooth: chopped dates, coconut milk, water.

Add avocado, melted chocolate chips, cocoa powder. Blend again until creamy.

Pour into four small ramekins or bowls.

Chill in fridge for 1-3 hours, or overnight.

Garnish with raspberries, chopped nuts or a sprinkle of Himalayan sea salt.

Green Veggie Bowl with Chicken & Lemon-Tahini Dressing

From Eating Well Magazine

Ingredients

1/4 cup tahini

1/4 cup cold water + 2 Tbsp, divided

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/2 tsp minced garlic + 2 sliced garlic cloves, divided

1/4 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp kosher salt, divided

1 cup green beans

1 small broccoli crown

4 (4 oz) chicken cutlets, trimmed

1/4 tsp ground pepper

2 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1/2 large red onion, sliced

4 cups thinly sliced kale

2 cups cooked brown rice

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Nutritional info

Serves 4

Calories 452

Fat 18 g

Saturated fat 2 g

Fiber 5 g

Carbohydrates 42 g

Protein 35 g

Sugar 3 g

Sodium 316 mg

*Serving size: 3 oz. chicken, 1 cup vegetables, ½ cup rice, 2 Tbsp. dressing

Directions

Whisk tahini and 1/4 cup water in small bowl until smooth. Add lemon juice, minced garlic, cumin, 1/4 teaspoon salt and whisk to combine. Set aside.

Trim green beans, cut in half. Break broccoli into florets. Measure 1 cup (reserve the rest for another use).

Season chicken with remaining 1/4 tsp salt, pepper. Heat 1 Tbsp oil in large cast-iron skillet, medium heat. Add chicken, cook until 160°F, 3-5 minutes per side. Transfer to clean cutting board, tent with foil to keep warm.

Wipe out pan, add the remaining 1 Tbsp oil. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, 2 min. Add sliced garlic, cook 30 seconds; add broccoli, green beans. Cook, stirring occasionally, 2 min. Stir in kale, add remaining 2 Tbsp water. Cover and steam until vegetables are tender-crisp, 1-2 min.

To serve, divide rice and vegetables among 4 bowls, top with sliced chicken. Drizzle reserved dressing, sprinkle cilantro.