Time to Polish Off the Crystal Ball and See What’s in Store for 2023

For many people, the dwindling number of days in the year once Christmas is over means it’s time for fresh resolutions, most of which are likely doomed to fail or be abandoned before January is through.

At The Examiner, we peer into our crystal ball as everyone gets ready to turn the page to 2023. It provides a little more fun, is marginally less frustrating and if only some of these come true, then it could be a satisfying year.

For everyone ravaged by the effects of inflation to experience a little bit of relief in the months ahead.

Anyone who saw their 401(k) balances take a frightful dip to have a better time when they open their statements in 2023.

For New York State and its communities to find a way to encourage the construction of more affordable housing as well as housing that’s more affordable (which are not the same things).

An increase in electric vehicle charging stations in communities everywhere in preparation for the sale of only non-gas cars, which is set to begin in 12 short years.

That drivers use greater caution on area roadways, particularly at night and in bad weather.

For the state Department of Transportation to move along with its study and eventual improvements of Route 9A between Ossining and Briarcliff Manor.

No more 100-year storms every other year.

No more cell towers in Mount Kisco.

Nothing but success to the recently reopened Mt. Kisco Movie Theatre for years to come.

That the White Plains Galleria is replaced with something that is acceptable and useful.

For the remaining malls operating in the area, once considered sort of de facto community meeting places, to find a way to survive and thrive.

For the state to have the courage to follow through and enforce the law requiring minimum staffing levels at nursing homes.

That fewer and fewer people contract COVID-19, RSV, the flu and whatever other virus of the day crops up.

For incidents of hate to be a thing of the past.

For school districts that have Native American mascots or nicknames considered offensive, to come up with a new name and mascot. If the baseball team in Cleveland and the football team in Washington can change after 120 and 85 years, respectively, without the world ending, so can they.

For the Chappaqua School District to let the public know what the status of the Buttonhook property is sooner rather than later.

When school districts face a controversy to have their personnel exercise some common sense and not only rely on policies to guide them.

That everyone stops using tobacco products, which offers no redeeming features and would make any future atempts at prohibition of flavored cigarettes moot.

A salute to the multiple organizations locally that are helping to ease the transition for refugees coming to their new home.

For Westchester County to find a way to ease the burden and improve the quality of life for those in the flight path of the county airport.

Wishing assemblymembers Sandy Galef and Tom Abinanti and Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell only the best in their years ahead after providing many years’ worth of incredibly valuable service in government.

Best of luck to their successors, Dana Levenberg, MaryJane Shimsky and Kevin Byrne, along with good wishes to Matt Slater and Mike Lawler on their new positions.

To everyone who puts themselves on the line to serve at any level of government, including school boards, library boards and fire commissioners. They have thankless tasks that are overwhelmingly underappreciated.

o the volunteers who help their communities by serving on planning boards, zoning boards, conservation boards, architectural review boards, historical societies and any organization that benefits others.

Only the best for all of our local high school athletes who take the field, track, court or rink representing their schools.

That all first-responders are told how much they are appreciated. Let them know whenever you get a chance.

A salute to all our readers and advertisers who have supported Examiner Media and our quest to continue delivering quality local journalism. Thank you, we can’t do what we do without you.

And a happy, healthy and prosperous 2023 for everyone.