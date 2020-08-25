Time Running Short to Answer Questions About State’s Power Needs

With the imminent closing of Indian Point, the following letter was e-mailed to

Sen. Peter Harckham on June 10.

What actions are being taken to insure reliable available economic electric power after Indian Point shuts down completely next April? The governor and legislators have banned fracking, refuse to allow additional much-needed natural gas pipelines and Con Edison has ready placed a moratorium on new customers in Westchester. Are we going to be faced with Third World brownouts and blackouts or limited electric service for lighting or cooking in our homes?

I haven’t touched on New York City’s electricity requirements to keep the lights on and the elevators operating. And please don’t talk about the future of wind farms and solar which require online backup 24 hours a day by hydrocarbon-fueled power stations.

This will be a problem long after the virus is put to rest.

Patrick Mosman

Pleasantville