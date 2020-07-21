Time for Mahopac Schools to Retire its Racially Offensive Nickname

Mahopac’s decision to retain the “Indian” as its mascot is wrongheaded. As a 1984 alumnus, I would ask that rather than reflexively defend the past, the school district follow a more enlightened path and reconsider its position.

Rather than defending the decision to retain the mascot based upon the specious argument that in so many words, “some descendants of the Native Americans said they liked it” (according, apparently, to the volunteer town historian) and that keeping Indians in some fashion honored the history of the native peoples who once lived in the area (Why did they leave again?), the district should recognize that cultural appropriation of the type symbolized here should properly be relegated to the dustbin of American history.

As no Wappinger Alqonquins remain in the school district (the tribe is extinct), the superintendent would be well advised to ask actual Native Americans what they think. He could, for instance, review the National Congress of American Indians’ position on “Harmful Indian Mascots” in which they state that “[R]ather than honoring Native peoples, these caricatures and stereotypes are harmful, perpetuate negative stereotypes of America’s first peoples, and contribute to a disregard for the personhood of Native peoples: and that Indian sports mascots have serious psychological, social and cultural consequences for Native Americans, especially Native youth.”

Since leaving Mahopac for the American West, I have had the privilege of spending time on the Navajo reservation. If the school district wants to honor Native American peoples, I can think of no better way than for them than to advocate that these American citizens are honored with running water, electricity and the means to fight the COVID pandemic that is ravaging their nation.

Maybe a fundraising drive at the next Mahopac Lakers High School football game could be organized?

Matthew Alexander Natt, Esq.

1984 Senior Class Vice President

Park City, Utah