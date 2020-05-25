Tigers Softball Honors Seniors with “Drive-by” Senior Day Parade

By Albert Coqueran

Despite the rain, on Saturday morning, the White Plains High School Softball Team, while adhering to social distancing guidelines, gathered with their families at WPHS, to make preparations to pay tribute to their three graduating seniors.

The Tigers Softball team compiled a 20-3 record and reached the Section 1 Finals in 2019. But they would not get the opportunity to challenge for the Section 1 AA Championship in 2020, as their season was cancelled due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The unfortunate circumstances also determined that three graduating seniors, Ava Rainone, Sarah DiSanto and Elaina Coppola, would not be celebrated with a traditional “Senior Day” ceremony on the field before their final regular season home game.

Nonetheless, Head Coach Ted O’Donnell, Assistant Coaches Skip Stevens and Chris Rowan, Scorekeeper Joan Cruz, their Tigers teammates with their families and the White Plains Fire Department came to their rescue.

The entourage decorated their vehicles and launched a 12-car caravan from WPHS to each senior’s home, while surprising them with a “Drive-by” Senior Day tribute! The Senior Parade was led by White Plains Bravest Henri Buford driving the WPFD fire engine accompanied by firefighters Vinny Wadden and Danny Hansbury.

As the “Senior Parade” approached each senior’s home the caravan beeped their horns before teammates and coaches departed their vehicles and presented each celebrated senior with plagues and colorful posters. Their parents were also presented flowers and gifts.

“I know there are bigger things than softball but my heart breaks for the seniors who lost their final varsity season,” stated O’Donnell. “These girls have been totally dedicated to White Plains Softball. I appreciate and respect all they have done for the program and I will miss them,” said Coach O’D, who also missed out on his 25th season coaching the team this year.

DiSanto will attend Catholic University this fall while joining former Tigers teammate Juliet Lodes, who will be playing her senior year for the Cardinals next season. Rainone committed to Springfield College and Coppola will attend SUNY Purchase.