The Examiner News

SMALL NEWS IS BIG NEWS

Tigers Softball Honors Seniors with “Drive-by” Senior Day Parade

By

Tigers Softball graduating senior Ava Rainone (right) with her parents Anthony and Silvia Rainone after being surprised by a 12-car Senior Day “Drive-by” Parade organized by her coaches and teammates, so she would not be deprived her Senior Day tribute this season. Photo by Erin Locascio

By Albert Coqueran

 Despite the rain, on Saturday morning, the White Plains High School Softball Team, while adhering to social distancing guidelines, gathered with their families at WPHS, to make preparations to pay tribute to their three graduating seniors.

The Tigers Softball team compiled a 20-3 record and reached the Section 1 Finals in 2019. But they would not get the opportunity to challenge for the Section 1 AA Championship in 2020, as their season was cancelled due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The unfortunate circumstances also determined that three graduating seniors, Ava Rainone, Sarah DiSanto and Elaina Coppola, would not be celebrated with a traditional “Senior Day” ceremony on the field before their final regular season home game.

Nonetheless, Head Coach Ted O’Donnell, Assistant Coaches Skip Stevens and Chris Rowan, Scorekeeper Joan Cruz, their Tigers teammates with their families and the White Plains Fire Department came to their rescue.

The entourage decorated their vehicles and launched a 12-car caravan from WPHS to each senior’s home, while surprising them with a “Drive-by” Senior Day tribute! The Senior Parade was led by White Plains Bravest Henri Buford driving the WPFD fire engine accompanied by firefighters Vinny Wadden and Danny Hansbury.

WPHS senior Ava Rainone was surprised by her coaches and teammates at her home as they organized a Senior Day “Drive-by” Parade led by the WPFD. The Tigers 2020 season was cancelled due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. However, the seniors did not miss out on their Senior Day tribute. Photo by Erin Locascio

As the “Senior Parade” approached each senior’s home the caravan beeped their horns before teammates and coaches departed their vehicles and presented each celebrated senior with plagues and colorful posters. Their parents were also presented flowers and gifts.

 “I know there are bigger things than softball but my heart breaks for the seniors who lost their final varsity season,” stated O’Donnell. “These girls have been totally dedicated to White Plains Softball. I appreciate and respect all they have done for the program and I will miss them,” said Coach O’D, who also missed out on his 25th season coaching the team this year.

DiSanto will attend Catholic University this fall while joining former Tigers teammate Juliet Lodes, who will be playing her senior year for the Cardinals next season. Rainone committed to Springfield College and Coppola will attend SUNY Purchase.

Senior Sarah DiSanto (left) with her parents Sandra and Mike DiSanto were also surprised at their home by the Tigers Softball Senior Day Parade. Sarah’s teammates made posters in her honor and the coaches presented her with a Senior Day Recognition Plaque. Photo by Erin Locascio

Tigers Softball graduating senior Elaina Coppola (center) with her parents Charles and Grace Coppola in front of their home in White Plains, after Elaina was surprised by the 12-car Senior Day “Drive-by” Parade which paid tribute to the senior for her contributions to WPHS Softball. Photo by Erin Locascio

Share

Subscribe to the Examiner E-Blast

Receive the latest news every morning in your inbox!




By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive latest news emails from Examiner Media. You can unsubscribe at any time by using the unsubscribe link at the bottom of every email.