Tigers Lose Both Games in 20th Anniversary Slam Dunk Tournament

The White Plains High School Boys Basketball Team also did not fare well in the 20th Anniversary of the Slam Dunk Tournament, at the Westchester County Center, held Dec. 19-22. As their City of White Plains high school basketball counterparts, the Stepinac Crusaders, the Tigers lost both games in this year’s Slam Dunk Tournament.

The Tigers lost to an aggressive fast-paced Newburgh Free Academy team in the Opening round, 70-48, on Dec. 19. The Tigers committed 21 turnovers and shot poorly from three-point range while hitting only 3-of-16 shots in the game.

Tigers junior Eisaiah Murphy scored a game-high 16 points and grabbed six rebounds.

But it was not enough to make up for the Tigers inadequacy on the boards, while being outrebounded 41-to-26 and the Goldbacks 19 assists to the Tigers mere nine assist in the game.

Tigers Head Coach Spencer Mayfield has been trying to implement a progressive starting line-up, while sophomore Mekhi Woodbury is not quite recovered from an injury. The Tigers have a very young team without a senior on the roster.

Recently, Mayfield has been starting two sophomores, including Joe Carrier (pictured center against Newburgh) and Tymir Greene with his three juniors, Murphy, Quion Burns and Jayon Norwood. Carrier is a pesky defender and Greene is efficient running the point. However, Burns needs to limit his turnovers, while committing a total of 11 turnovers in the two games of the Slam Dunk.

Murphy scored 12 points and secured seven rebounds and Burns added nine points, seven rebounds with three assists in the Tigers lost to Bryam Hills, 57-42, in the Third Place game on Dec. 20. Nevertheless, the eight turnovers by Burns in the game seemingly neutralized his offensive production.

It was not a good holiday weekend for high school basketball fans from White Plains, as the Tigers and Stepinac finished out of the running in this year’s Slam Dunk Tournament. The Tigers are presently 5-3 thus far this season.

Iona Prep won the Bracket I Championship of the 20th Anniversary Slam Dunk Tournament; as Gaels Ronald Green, Jr. tipped in a Marquis Dukes miss at the final buzzer to beat Newburgh, 43-41.