Tigers Close Season with a Convincing Win on Gridiron

By Rob DiAntonio

It was a strong season for White Plains’ football team and the Tigers closed it out with a 54-25 rout of visiting Roy C. Ketcham last Wednesday. White Plains finished the campaign with a 7-2 record.

“Closing out my White Plains football career with a great team win felt amazing,” White Plains senior quarterback Ben Finkel said. “It was awesome to end on a high note which was telling of the season, because it was a great season all in all.”

Finkel, who had four touchdown passes on the day, started the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Tim DuBois to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead less than two minutes in.

Finkel then found Josiah Harris in the left corner on an 18-yard route to make it 12-0 Tigers midway through the first quarter.

“The key to our offensive success was the game plan from coaches (Mike) Lindberg and (Dom) Zanot,” Finkel said. “They put together a great game plan and we were able to execute for a great win. We spread the ball around and played as a team.”

Ketcham got on the board four minutes into the second quarter, trimming the deficit to 12-6. But White Plains quickly responded when Chris McGuire found the end zone from five yards out. Finkel’s keeper for the two-point conversion extended their lead to 20-6.

It was back and forth again with a Ketcham touchdown being answered by a Finkel to DuBois 47-yard touchdown pass. The Tigers took a 28-13 lead with 2:32 left in the half.

On Ketcham’s next drive, Caleb Gillen pressured the Ketcham quarterback and Harris picked off his pass and jetted 62 yards for another touchdown. Finkel hit Gillen for the two-point conversion and White Plains went up 36-13. The Tigers took that lead into halftime.

McGuire cut back and rumbled for a 28-yard touchdown to increase the Tigers’ big lead to 42-13 midway through the third quarter.

The Indians answered on a 9-yard touchdown run but Finkel’s 68-yard touchdown pass to Harris just 15 seconds later made it 48-19 Tigers.

Finkel finished the season with 20 touchdown passes, a new single season record for the Tigers’ program. He said he’ll “miss a lot about playing football at White Plains.”

“The coaches and players, memories, Friday night feelings as a team, there is nothing like it,” Finkel said. “White Plains football is such a special family. I’m going to miss being together with all the players and coaches each day.”