Tigers Boys Basketball Celebrates “Senior Day” and League Co-Championship

The White Plains High School Boys Basketball Team is the Section 1 Conference 1 League D Co-Champions with Horace Greely High School. The Tigers completed the regular season by winning their final two games to capture the League Title.

The Quakers finished their 2019-20 season in first place with a record of 17-3, 6-1 Conference 1D, after beating White Plains, 73-55, on Thursday, Feb.6. However, the Tigers still had two more regular season league games remaining on their schedule with a 4-1 League mark at the time

The Tigers celebrated their “Senior Day” by trouncing Port Chester High School, 69-35, at WPHS, on Monday, Feb. 10. This put them one win away from sharing the League Title with the Quakers.

On Wednesday, Feb. 12, the Tigers completed their mission of winning their final two regular season games by beating Ossining High School, 94-86, at Ossining, to capture the Conference 1 League D Co-Championship.

The Tigers earned a number five-seed in the Section 1 AA Playoffs. They will face the number 12-seeded Ramapo High School, on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m. at White Plains High School.