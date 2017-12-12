Tigers 2-0, After Beating Ramapo in Harry Jefferson Holiday Showcase

No More Section-1 Playoffs at the County Center

Before my focus turns to what is good thus far with the young White Plains High School Boys Basketball Team, I should address the ultra negative announcement that the Section 1 Basketball Playoffs will no longer be held at the Westchester County Center.

On Nov. 28, it was announced by Jennifer Simmons, the Executive Director of Section 1 Athletics that Section 1 Boys and Girls Basketball Finals will be moved to Pace University, a smaller and less expensive venue. Also, the Section 1 Semifinals will be moved to sites to be determined.

The Boys Section 1 Playoffs have been played at the County Center since 1933, while the Girls Playoffs moved to the historic Westchester County site in 1999.

“Every year we assess how to best serve student-athletes competing for a championship. This move allows us the opportunity to offer top-notch facilities, a central location and collegiate atmosphere unmatched in the region,” justified Simmons.

Even as a young student attending Sleepy Hollow High School, I can recall vividly, the most exciting time of the school year. It was when your school’s basketball team reached their ultimate goal to play in the Sectional Playoffs at the Westchester County Center.

To date it remains the dream of area high school basketball players to play in the Semifinals and Finals at the County Center. Just as every professional basketball player at some point in their career aspires to play in the “Worlds Most Famous Arena” Madison Square Garden. The same relative passion and enthusiasm is exhibited by high school basketball players in Westchester County, to play in the Sectional Playoffs at the Westchester County Center.

To take this traditional dream away from high school athletes is no-less than a disastrous conclusion, which must be rectified, despite the fact that Section 1 is reported to have already signed a contract with Pace. Both entities should do what is best for the student/ athletes and nullify this deal.

If anyone understands the impact of moving the Sectional Semifinals and Finals from the Westchester County Center to Pace University, it is Spencer Mayfield, the veteran White Plains High School Head Basketball Coach, who has tenured at that position for 25 years.

“It is the highlight of the season. It is the Section 1 showcase and something the student/athletes look forward to each year. One of the hallmarks of Section 1 sports is making it to the County Center,” said Mayfield. “When we are working out in the spring and start talking about our goals, it is always ‘we have to get to the County Center coach and try to win’,” depicted Mayfield.

Many administrators, coaches, players and sports journalists have written letters and stories offering their perspective on the change of venue. Mayfield was asked what if the top five coaches in Section 1 were pooled regarding their thoughts on moving the Section 1 Playoffs. “It would be 100 percent to keep the games at the County Center,” he responded.

Legendary Ossining Head Girls Basketball Coach Dan Ricci, who has participated in the last nine Class AA Finals and won seven straight Section 1 Titles, offered his objection to the venue change. “I’m just disappointed that the adults that made the decision, in my opinion, didn’t do what was best for the kids,” said Ricci. “I understand that there are money issues and all that stuff. Bottom line, we are all here to help children. Most kids dream to play at the County Center. Those kids dreams are shattered today,” emphasized Ricci.

The Harry Jefferson Holiday Showcase

Tigers guard Miles Hardy could not hold back a smile after beating Ramapo High School, 69-47, in the 24th Annual Harry Jefferson Holiday Showcase, at White Plains High School, on Friday, Dec. 8.

Hardy, a senior, is in his third season playing varsity basketball for the Tigers and had just won his first game in the Harry Jefferson Showcase, despite it being the Tigers hosted Holiday Tournament. “It feels good to win as a senior. It felt good to see our classmates and school showing up and jumping up and cheering,” stated Hardy.

Junior three-point ace Eisaiah Murphy was the game-high scorer with 23 points. Murphy put on a show in the third quarter, while netting four three-pointers with six total threes in the game. “It feels good, we executed really well and my teammates kept finding me,” said Murphy.

The Tigers look promising this season, even if their aspiring journey will not be rewarded with a trip to the Westchester County Center this year. The Tigers have a host of veteran players, such as Hardy, Murphy, Patrick Wynne, Alex Mayeri, Anthony Russo and defensive ace Antonio Barcacel. They are supported by an array of proficient young talent including, 6’-3” freshman forward Amare Miller, junior Terrell McIver and freshmen guards Mekhi Woodbury and Tymir Jackson-Green.

On Monday, Dec. 4, the Tigers opened the 2017-18 season with a 67-61 victory over John Jay East Fishkill, in their Home Opener. They are 2-0 thus far this season with Suffern High School up next, on Tuesday, Dec. 12, in Suffern.

The Tigers will then travel to the Harrison High School Tournament and face their longtime nemesis Peekskill High School in the Opening Round, on Thursday, Dec. 14.

The 2017-18, White Plains High School Boys Basketball Team will get a taste of County Center play this year, but unfortunately not in Playoff atmosphere. The Tigers are scheduled to play in the Opening Round of the Slam Dunk Tournament at the Westchester County Center against Half Hollow East High School, on Thursday, Dec. 28, at 7 p.m.