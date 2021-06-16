In June, Thrift 2 Fight embarked on a three-week New York thrifting tour to raise money for grassroots social justice organizations.

One of its stops is in White Plains on Friday, June 18 at The LOFT LGBTQ+ Center at 252 Bryant Avenue. Funds raised will benefit Transmission, Atic 914 and WESPAC.

Thrift 2 Fight co-founders won the $10,000 Davis Projects for Peace grant through Bard College, which will allow the whole team – Jillian Reed, Masha Zabara, Collin Lewis, and Gordon Davis – to go on the tour.

Their goal is to raise and donate $20,000 by the end of the tour. Reclaim Pride Coalition (RPC), which organizes the Queer Liberation March, is one of the organizations that has partnered with Thrift 2 Fight.

“RPC is thrilled to partner with Thrift 2 Fight on the New York City sales of their tour benefiting racial justice, queer liberation and disability rights causes,” said RPC organizer Blake Pruitt (he/him/his). “The timing of the sale the weekend before the 3rd annual Queer Liberation March on June 27 couldn’t be better.”

Thrift 2 Fight mobilizes fashion by funding abolition-centered social justice work through the sale of donated secondhand clothing. Thrift 2 Fight gives their customers an opportunity to support progressive causes and learn more about local activism while buying stylish, great quality clothing. Their sales facilitate and support community collaboration and care – encouraging thrifters and fighters to shop and learn more about the initiatives and resources in their own communities.

Thrift 2 Fight’s journey started last summer when a group of friends in the Hudson Valley were looking for ways to support the Black Lives Matter movement while unable to attend the protests due to immigration issues and health concerns. They decided to raise money for protesters and bail funds by selling secondhand clothes – on porches, on church lawns and in parking lots. 16 pop-up sales and $20,000 later, Thrift 2 Fight grew into a movement.