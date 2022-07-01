Three Men Arrested in Robbery of Yorktown Pharmacy

Yorktown Police have charged three Brooklyn men with robbery and other crimes after they ransacked Yorktown Pharmacy Thursday afternoon and led police on a manhunt.

According to police, the three individuals entered the pharmacy at 1905 Commerce St. about 4:20 p.m. with one suspect standing at the front door while the other two went behind the cash register area and removed narcotic substances from the shelves.

One of the employees used a landline phone to call 911, leaving the phone line open so officers could listen in. Officers Greg Palladino and Brandon Montero arrived in less than two minutes and observed the suspect’s vehicle the area.

When police attempted to pull them over, the suspects fled on Underhill Ave. and eventually collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Underhill Ave. and Route 118, injuring two victims.

The suspects then fled their car and were chased by police on foot. One suspect was captured quickly, while a second suspect was caught within 15 minutes hiding in a shared utility shed near Rochambeau Court. A third suspect was apprehended at about 8:15 p.m. hitch-hiking on Route 118 near Old Country Way.

Police charged Shaka K. Horton, 33, Isaac J. Brito, 29, and Delijah I. Jeter, 25, with second-degree robbery, a felony, and several misdemeanors, including reckless endangerment, criminal possession of stolen property and unlawfully fleeing an officer. They are being held on $100,000 cash bail each and were remanded to Westchester County Jail.

Yorktown Police Chief Robert Noble thanked the Westchester County Police, DEP Police, New York State Police and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office with helping in the effort.

“This was a multiagency operation and success that demonstrates law enforcement’s ability to quickly respond and get the job done,” Noble said. “I want to praise everyone in the community who took the time to call in tips and identify suspicious people. It was a true help-us, help-you effort.”

The suspects are scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court July 14 at 6 p.m.

“We’ve been ranked one of the safest towns in America for good reason—and that’s because of our stellar police department,” said Supervisor Matt Slater. “Residents can rest easy knowing that our great officers are always up to the task of keeping us safe and protecting our community.”