Three Candidates Fight for Two Carmel Council Seats

In the race for Carmel town board, Republican incumbent Suzi McDonough and Republican outsider Michael Barile face off against Democrat and political newcomer Judie Mirra. While Councilman Frank Lombardi is on third party lines, he isn’t campaigning. Two seats are up for grabs and the terms run for four years.
Michael Barile
Since the Republican primary in which Michael Barile won easily, he’s been preaching that change is needed in the Town of Carmel and he certainly wants to be that change agent on the town board.
Barile has been critical of the board’s handling of the town including low morale in the police department and town hall, zoning problems along Route 6, and the overall condition of the community.
When addressing this year’s town budget, Barile said he can’t complain too much because there is a tax rate of zero percent, but still believes there are places the town could have reduced spending more and saved more money. While he commends Supervisor Kenny Schmitt for a good overall spending plan, Barile believes reducing the budget, even by one percent, would have shown residents the town is capable of bringing tax relief.
“Things that go up can go down,” Barile said. “I’m a businessman, I’m not a politician. A politician believes a zero percent tax increase is good; I don’t when you’re up 60 percent the last ten years. You’ve got to show people that it can go down.”
Barile said sewer is necessary to make a main street more viable in Mahopac, but the plan presented to the county, which would get excess sewer from a Somers plant is a “fairy tale.” He would like to see the New York City sewer plant used more. While it’s claimed that the NYC plant is at capacity, Barile doesn’t believe that.
“The day after I’m in I’m going to challenge them,” Barile said. “Why can’t we get a little more out of it?”
Barile said there are people still angry over the town’s reassessment and complained the process was not done correctly. He said everyone refused to see the “big picture,” stating the land owned by New York City was not taxed enough.
“The way it was handled, the input was not received from the taxpayers, there were no public hearings, was just an absolute disgrace and a slap in the face,” Barile said.
He wants to see more transparency between the town board and residents and thinks a good portion of the executive sessions held behind closed doors are not necessary. He wants to tell residents more about what’s going on in town.
Barile, who will not be taking a salary or health benefits, vowed to be a fighter on the board.
“I was an outsider, I always was an outsider,” Barile said. “Nobody gave me shot in the primary and I hope to do better in the general.”
Judie Mirra
Running for public office for the first time, Judie Mirra knows the Town of Carmel needs a change. She said the all- Republican board has led to one-sided discussions and decision-making behind closed doors.
“I don’t think that’s healthy or beneficial for anybody,” Mirra said, noting many people don’t feel like they’ve been listened to by town officials.
Mirra said an approach has to be made to offset taxes. That means bringing businesses in and finding cost saving measures. Mirra argued efficiency, accountability and transparency must be improved. Residents need to know elected officials will be held accountable when public money is spent, she said.
Mirra said she would look at how other towns handle governmental work and mirror policies and procedures that are successful.
“We don’t have to recreate the wheel,” Mirra, who is on the Salvation Army board, said.
Mirra would like to see recreational opportunities varied for children of different talents and interests. Besides sports, Mirra said she wants other activities that youth can get into like painting, writing, performing arts, and technology. A youth center should be looked at to keep young people away from drug abuse and other harmful activities, Mirra said. She doesn’t think a giant center needs to be built, but perhaps locating a current building that isn’t in use and improving it with the help of local citizens. Community involvement would create a sense of camaraderie, she said.
“When you bring a community in to build something, to do something, to create something they own, it’s very important about what keeps a community close,” Mirra said.
Historic sites in town should be preserved, Mirra said, because residents should be aware of the history that took place in their own town. The town should also try to limit its carbon footprint and must stay on top of infrastructure needs, she added.
The town reassessment should have been handled better, Mirra said.
“We need to be proactive,” Mirra said. “You have to stay on top of things and do your due diligence.”
As for business development, Mirra wants to see a larger diversity of stores that meet customers’ needs. The town’s comprehensive plan should be reviewed, she said. Drawing young adults are also important, Mirra said.
Mirra said she would work full-time as a local lawmaker if elected and isn’t interested in further political aspiration– only serving Carmel.
“I want for my grandson’s future to live in a town that you’re not only proud of, but has so many things to offer,” Mirra said.
Suzi McDonough
As the only incumbent vying for a Carmel town board seat in the general election, Suzi McDonough said she’s made it clear to voters that she’s approachable, honest, and a harder worker. She would carry all of these traits into another term if elected.
“Along with the residents I believe the taxes are too high and I have and will continue to find ways to keep them low so our residents can stay in this beautiful community,” McDonough said.
During her two terms on the town board, McDonough listed several accomplishments. The town board has been able to increase the general fund balance and keep the town’s bond rating at AA1 that reduces borrowing costs. She noted Carmel has the highest bond rating within the entire county and has stayed under the tax cap in recent years.
She said she’s consistently supported town wide garbage pickup and spearheaded the new town website which enables residents to get text alerts. The town has also established reserves for park improvements and to purchase new town hall equipment, highway vehicles and trucks, and police cars, McDonough said during her tenure.
“Once again this year, we will be under the tax cap,” McDonough said. “I believe with all budgets there is always room for improvement. To keep taxes low, keep our residents safe and protected while giving them something for their taxes is mygoal.”
McDonough said there are several initiatives that she would like to continue working on. She said she would continue to advocate for legislation over the way utility companies are taxed. She would also fight against New York City’s “general impediment” to future development and fight for expansion of the wastewater treatment plants. An alternative water supply must be found for Carmel Water District 2 and a better solution for residents within private water districts must be worked on, McDonough said.
McDonough also wants to work on several things including the master plan in coordination with the current codes, infrastructure and traffic, recreation and the drug epidemic.
As a 55-year resident of the town, McDonough vowed to be a community advocate and doesn’t believe she’s a typical politician.
“I am constantly out in the community talking face to face and hearing the concerns of my neighbors,” McDonough said. “When a resident calls or e-mails me I act. I have, and always will have the best interest of my neighbors and will continue to advocate for them and be sure that their voices are heard.”