Three Candidates Fight for Two Carmel Council Seats

Mirra said she would look at how other towns handle governmental work and mirror policies and procedures that are successful.

Mirra said an approach has to be made to offset taxes. That means bringing businesses in and finding cost saving measures. Mirra argued efficiency, accountability and transparency must be improved. Residents need to know elected officials will be held accountable when public money is spent, she said.

“I don’t think that’s healthy or beneficial for anybody,” Mirra said, noting many people don’t feel like they’ve been listened to by town officials.

“We don’t have to recreate the wheel,” Mirra, who is on the Salvation Army board, said.

Mirra would like to see recreational opportunities varied for children of different talents and interests. Besides sports, Mirra said she wants other activities that youth can get into like painting, writing, performing arts, and technology. A youth center should be looked at to keep young people away from drug abuse and other harmful activities, Mirra said. She doesn’t think a giant center needs to be built, but perhaps locating a current building that isn’t in use and improving it with the help of local citizens. Community involvement would create a sense of camaraderie, she said.

“When you bring a community in to build something, to do something, to create something they own, it’s very important about what keeps a community close,” Mirra said.

Historic sites in town should be preserved, Mirra said, because residents should be aware of the history that took place in their own town. The town should also try to limit its carbon footprint and must stay on top of infrastructure needs, she added.

The town reassessment should have been handled better, Mirra said.

“We need to be proactive,” Mirra said. “You have to stay on top of things and do your due diligence.”

As for business development, Mirra wants to see a larger diversity of stores that meet customers’ needs. The town’s comprehensive plan should be reviewed, she said. Drawing young adults are also important, Mirra said.

Mirra said she would work full-time as a local lawmaker if elected and isn’t interested in further political aspiration– only serving Carmel.

“I want for my grandson’s future to live in a town that you’re not only proud of, but has so many things to offer,” Mirra said.

Suzi McDonough

As the only incumbent vying for a Carmel town board seat in the general election, Suzi McDonough said she’s made it clear to voters that she’s approachable, honest, and a harder worker. She would carry all of these traits into another term if elected.

“Along with the residents I believe the taxes are too high and I have and will continue to find ways to keep them low so our residents can stay in this beautiful community,” McDonough said.

During her two terms on the town board, McDonough listed several accomplishments. The town board has been able to increase the general fund balance and keep the town’s bond rating at AA1 that reduces borrowing costs. She noted Carmel has the highest bond rating within the entire county and has stayed under the tax cap in recent years.