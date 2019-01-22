Threatening Letters Sent to Putnam Sheriff

A man that threatened the life of Putnam County Sheriff Robert Langley, a Cold Spring judge, and Cold Spring police officer was arrested earlier this month when a connection was found between the three victims in the case.

Eugene A. Vitello, of the Bronx, was arrested on several counts aggravated harassment and stalking after he sent letters to Langley, Cold Spring Justice Thomas Costello and Cold Spring police officer Edward Boulanger threatening them.

Langley received a letter in the mail in Nov. 2018 in which the author of it threatened to harm him and his family members, which was the second letter of this nature Langley and his family received within the past year, according to the sheriff ’s office. Following that letter, an investigation began.