Thousands Expected to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in White Plains

Thousands of revelers are expected to usher in 2025 in downtown White Plains at the city’s New Year’s Eve Family Spectacular.

The event, which has attracted as many as 25,000 attendees in the past, will be centered around Main and Court streets and feature a ball drop, confetti and fireworks.

There will also be live entertainment by RockSteady, a prominent Westchester-area dance band led by Mary Elissa, along with Rich O’Neill, Mike Perrino, Mark Veralli and Frank Cifali.

An accessible viewing area will be available on Main St. at Court St. Patrons who need that area should enter the event through the gate located at the intersection of Martine Ave. and Court St. Other gated entries will be at Martine at Mamaroneck avenues, Main St. at Church St., and Renaissance Square at Williams St.

A number of street closures are planned on Dec. 31. The following street closures will occur from noon to 3 a.m.: Court St. from Martine Ave. and Main St.; Main St. from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.; Renaissance Square and Williams St.; and Mamaroneck Ave. from Main St. to Mitchell Place.

Martine Ave. westbound will be closed from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Heineken is providing free rides for the first 500 participants from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

No large bags will be permitted inside the event area and all bags are subject to search at the entry gates. In addition, the event will be a NO-FLY ZONE for unmanned aerial vehicles (drones).

The event is presented by platinum sponsors Mazda White Plains-The Premier Collection and White Plains Hospital, gold sponsors Hudson Grille, Ron Blacks Beer Hall, Lazy Boy Saloon and Brazen Fox, and silver sponsors Freebird Kitchen and Bar and Bay Crane.