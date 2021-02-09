Thomas Pomposello Sr.

It is with love and great sadness that the family of Thomas J. Pomposello Sr. announces his passing on Feb. 5 at the age of 73.

Tom was a longtime Westchester resident and a retired ironworker from Local 580 with more than 30 years on the job.

The youngest son of Concetta Pomposello (née Bellafatto) and Arthur Pomposello Sr., Tom was born on Sept. 3, 1947, in New York City. Growing up in the Bronx, he spent his childhood cheering on Mickey Mantle’s Yankees, often occupying the bleachers as the team won eight World Series titles in the 1950s and ‘60s. Before settling down and starting his career and family, Tom served his country in the U.S. Army.

In addition to baseball, Tom also had a passion for hockey, which included a stint moonlighting on the New York Rangers’ equipment staff in the 1970s. Year in and year out, he watched hundreds of NHL games per season, not supporting any one favorite team in particular but always rooting for a well-played game on the ice.

He made it a point to travel the world throughout his life, exploring places such as Italy, Egypt, Israel and the Caribbean, often alongside family members. In later years, Tom developed an appreciation for golf, dancing, wine and cigars, and he served as captain for the annual Feast of San Gennaro in Yorktown Heights.

Tom is survived by his eldest brother, Arthur Pomposello Jr., of New York City, as well as his children, Laura Walz of Hughsonville, Dutchess County, and her husband, John, Thomas J. Pomposello Jr. of Mohegan Lake, Michael Pomposello of Pleasantville and Tara Pomposello of Peekskill; three grandchildren, Nicholas Walz of Fishkill, Ryan Walz of Croton-on-Hudson and Cody Pomposello of Yorktown Heights; two great-grandchildren, Bianca Walz and Aidan Walz; and many extended family members who knew Tom in life to be gregarious at holidays and get-togethers with those he loved, and rarely at a loss for words.

He is also survived by his lifelong best friend, Craig Williams, as well as his loving companion, Sylvia Adorno, affectionately referred to as “Cha Cha,” and his little four-legged buddy JayB (“Fuzzy”).