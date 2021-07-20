Thomas Chase Creamer of Somers passed away peacefully on July 4 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 72.

Tom was born on Dec. 20, 1948, in New York City to Janet Oman Watters and Thomas Fishback Creamer, both deceased. His brother, George Creamer, and sister Deane Close predeceased him. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Creamer, and his sisters, Constance Sheppard (Les), Elizabeth Vinton (John), Jane Plank (Jeff) and Anne Hogeland (Andy). Tom leaves behind a daughter, Christine E. Creamer, and sons Thomas C. Creamer, Robert M. Creamer and Michael W. Creamer.

Tom was raised in Chappaqua and spent many happy days at his family home in North Pomfret, Vt. He attended Horace Greeley High School and graduated cum laude from New England College. He was employed by the MTA right after college and five years later moved on to work for Chase Manhattan Bank for 13 years in various financial roles. After leaving the bank, Tom pursued a successful 20-year career in financial services as an agent with MassMutual, obtaining numerous financial designations. His clients became friends over the years.

Tom was considered a larger-than-life person with his happy smile and an infectious laugh. Tom will be missed by his many friends and family. He loved to cook, loved to sing loudly along with all types of music and loved sport cars. He was an avid Yankee fan all of his life and will be remembered for his “dancing” on the jumbotron at the old and new stadiums.

Private cremation services were held earlier. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass to be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Church in Somers on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 11:30 a.m.