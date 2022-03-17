Third Republican Tosses Hat in Ring for District 5 Leg. Seat

By Rick Pezzullo

A third Republican has entered the race for the Putnam County Legislature District 5 seat being vacated by Legislator Carl Albano.

Greg Ellner, a resident of Carmel, announced last week he was throwing his hat in the ring to primary for the GOP line and hopes to secure the Conservative line as well.

“I’m not a politician, I’m a husband, a father, a taxpayer, a coach, and a businessman with deep roots in the community,” Ellner said. “I’m running so that Putnam County can be an affordable, safe place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Ellner, his wife Stephanie, a public school teacher, have three sons. His eldest is a State Champion Carmel High School Rams Football team member and a varsity lacrosse player. His twins attend George Fisher Middle School.

He is a graduate of the University of Connecticut, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Throughout his life and career, Ellner said he has become a true fiscal conservative who understands spending must be managed so taxes do not continue to rise at an uncontrollable rate.

“Status quo policy that keeps our county government tax increase from exceeding the state-mandated tax cap is just acceptable; we need to do better,” he said. “The tax cap allows for an increased tax levy of 2% or the sum of one plus the inflation factor; with current high inflation, the door is open for potential property levy increases greater than 2%.”

A successful businessperson specializing in water and wastewater disinfection, Ellner said his experience with municipal contracts provides him with firsthand knowledge of municipal procurement procedures that will benefit the county by preventing overspending and maximizing value.

“Agreements made long ago between Putnam County and NYC limiting new sewerage treatment plants have not only compromised the quality of our drinking water, lakes, and streams, but it has also prevented good commercial development from taking place – this has to change,” Ellner remarked.

A youth basketball and football coach, Ellner has advocated vociferously for youth sports and secured funding for Carmel Rams Youth Football & Cheer, Carmel Rams Youth Lacrosse, and the Carmel Sports Association. He is a life member of the NRA and New York State Rifle & Pistol Association and s a clay target shooter.

Ellner stated his campaign platform will include trying to eliminate unethical and corrupt practices in government; introducing private sector corporate practices to encourage county government to do more with less; reforming government to make it more accessible for residents; and fostering economic development.

Ellner will be battling for the Republican endorsement with retired New York City police officer and former Carmel Board of Education President Richard Kreps and former Putnam Office for the Aging Director Patricia Sheehy.