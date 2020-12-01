Theresia K. Vollmer, a resident of Mahopac, died November 24. She was 94.

She was born in Nagytevel, Hungary on August 11, 1926, to Frank and Theresia Presing. On May 24, 1952 she married the love of her life, Karl W. Vollmer in Groetzingen, Germany. They came to the United States in 1959 with their oldest son Hubert. They lived in New York City and had two more children (twins) Claudia and Karl. In 1965, they moved to Mahopac. She worked at Union Carbide in Tarrytown as a file clerk until her retirement in 1992. She was an avid gardener and loved cooking and baking. Her greatest loves were her grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband Karl, who died October 5, 2003. She is survived by her daughter Claudia Lefurgy of Carmel, her sons Karl of Hopewell Junction, and Hubert (Sandy) of Tracy CA; her brother Anthony Presing of Virginia; her grandchildren Kristin, Kayla (Jim), Brandon, Karl, Kevin and Kelleigh and her great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Hunter.