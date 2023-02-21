There Are Way to Help People Struggling With Meth Addiction

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Methamphetamine, or meth, is a powerful stimulant that gives the user a strong euphoric and energizing high. Methamphetamine was first developed in 1893 and was used in World War II to keep the men of the Allies and Axis forces awake.

It wasn’t until 1919 the process to make meth was streamlined and crystal meth was developed. In 1970, meth was outlawed in the U.S.

Meth can be so addictive a person may become addicted after just one use. Over time, the person using meth will keep chasing their first high by using more, building up a tolerance requiring more and more. Methamphetamine can produce a similar effect on the body as adrenaline, causing a person to have heightened alertness and a willingness to take risks, which some find addictive. When using meth, there are many mental and physical changes that can occur with use.

Some of the signs of meth use to look for are weight loss, irritability, “meth mouth” (rotting teeth), dilated pupils, excitement, confusion, sleep problems and aggression.

Prolonged meth use can cause a dramatic shift in one’s behavior. When someone uses meth for a long time, they can experience hallucinations causing them to see and hear things that are not there. They can become delusional and paranoid, thinking people are following them or are out to get them. This is called meth psychosis.

When someone stops using meth, they may exhibit withdrawal symptoms. Some withdrawal signs to look for are depression, irritability, sleep pattern changes, increased appetite, anxiety paranoid thoughts, low energy and having trouble concentrating.

If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction, reach out for help before it’s too late. We help people all over the U.S. find treatment and end the web that traps someone in addiction.

To read more on the subject, visit https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/understanding-meth-addiction.html.

Matthew Goodson

Narconon New Life Retreat

Denham Springs, La.