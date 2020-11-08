The Yankees Are Coming, the Yankees Are Coming

Hudson Valley hardball fans — at least fans of the Pinstripes — have news to celebrate with the announcement that the local Renegades Minor League Baseball team has joined the Yankees organization.

The Hudson Valley Renegades have been affiliated with the Rays but, come 2021, the organization will become the Bombers’ High-A affiliate.

Renegades baseball hosts its home games at Dutchess Stadium in Fishkill, and has competed in the Class A Short Season New York Penn League since 1994.

“The determination was made that Hudson Valley would be best for our players…,” the Yankees said in a prepared statement.

The move is part of a significant revamping of the Minor League Baseball system; MLB teams with up to seven different affiliates will now have only four.

Local advocates of the Renegades hailed the development, including the head of the Business Council of Westchester. (The Renegades are members of the council).

“This is so exciting for Hudson Valley baseball fans,” Business Council of Westchester CEO Dr. Marsha Gordon stated on social media. “Our original Southern Dutchess team who fought to recruit the team from Erie, Pa. and build the stadium, against all odds, our field of dreams, have much to be proud of.”

Hudson Valley has been affiliated with Tampa Bay and the Rays organization since 1996 but the team began two years earlier as an affiliate of the Texas Rangers.

