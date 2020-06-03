The White Plains Beautification Foundation – Visit Our Gardens

The White Plains Beautification Foundation has always been about enhancing the beauty of our city. Now more than ever our beautiful outdoor gardens offer a treat we can enjoy while social distancing. Here are some spring blossoms. Take a walk through the city to locate our gardens identified by the dark green signs.

The past few months have meant changes for everyone and WPBF activities were impacted as well. Due to COVID-19 precautions we could not march in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and wear our striking bright yellow hats. We could not plant and dedicate a donated tree in the Arbor Day school planting, which has been a signature program of WPBF since 1984.

We could not celebrate our generous garden sponsors at our annual Adopt-A- Park Breakfast. Our regret is tempered by understanding the sacrifices of so many in our community, our neighborhoods, our world. We take joy in the emerging blossoms and delightful colors of our gardens during the spring awakening. We are encouraged that we, too, can prevail.

White Plains Beautification Foundation is an independent, not-for-profit organization encouraging gardens and green spaces throughout the City of White Plains. From the start, our organization has been composed entirely of volunteers who have donated many hours of their time to help make White Plains a beautiful place to live, work and visit. www.wpbf.org