The Westchester Bank Achieves ‘Best Bank to Work For in the U.S.’ Honors For Second Consecutive Year

The Westchester Bank has been selected and honored as a 2019 Best Bank to Work For in the United States. This annual American Banker Magazine recognition identifies and recognizes U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction, the results of which were released in its September issue. Only 85 banks nationwide made the 2019 list with The Westchester Bank receiving an impressive #16 ‘Best Banks to Work For’ overall ranking.

“It’s a special honor to be selected a Best Bank to Work For in the entire country, but being recognized for this award for two consecutive years is a remarkable achievement,” said John M. Tolomer, the president and CEO of The Westchester Bank.

Tolomer, a Chappaqua resident, also noted that the achievement “speaks volumes to the caliber and quality of the people working here.”

“They care about providing the best possible customer experience, they care about community and they care about each other’s welfare,” he noted. “Our goal is to provide the guidance, environment and motivation for each employee to excel. The Westchester Bank remains committed to investing in employee job satisfaction and providing the necessary tools for personal and professional growth. Each employees’ commitment to performance excellence and community service is fundamental to the Bank’s continued success. We never take that for granted and understand the importance of continuing to nurture that culture of caring.”

The ‘Best Banks to Work For in the U.S.’ program is open to commercial banks, savings banks, thrifts and other chartered retail financial institutions with at least 50 employees. The selection process is undertaken by American Banker and Best Companies Group and involves an evaluation of bank workplace policies, practices and demographics. This is followed by an employee survey to directly access the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace.

The Westchester Bank is headquartered in White Plains at 12 Water Street with seven branch locations: Yonkers at 1900 Central Park Avenue, White Plains at 464 Mamaroneck Avenue, Thornwood at 994 Broadway, Mount Kisco at 51 South Moger Avenue, Mamaroneck at 305 Mamaroneck Avenue, Rye Brook at 800 Westchester Avenue, and Ossining at 240 South Highland Avenue. For more information about The Westchester Bank, visit TheWestchesterBank.com or contact Stephanie Weston at (914) 595-1978.