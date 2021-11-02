The Support-A-Walk Spirit Was Felt Near and Far

By Katherine Quinn

Sunday Oct. 3 marked Support Connection’s 27th annual Support-A-Walk. Thank you to The Examiner for being one of our greatest supporters throughout the years. Your promotion of the walk continues to help us reach people who donate to us and those who utilize our free breast and ovarian cancer support services.

An extra thank you for your great Support Connection 25th Anniversary insert as well as to the merchants and individuals who took ads in that insert.

This year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we had hundreds gather in FDR Park to celebrate life, pay tribute to loved ones and walk to support people impacted by breast and ovarian cancer.

While we missed the gathering of thousands we usually have, people responded to our invitation to Walk With Us, Wherever You Are, whether it be near or far. Thousands walked in communities nationwide.

It was heartwarming to witness people joining teams across the country to be a part of the Support-A-Walk. In addition to New York, we had people walking in New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Washington, Virginia, Colorado and California, just to name some.

Thousands walked in unity with us. Love filled the air and the message was clear – no one has to be alone with breast or ovarian cancer. Support Connection’s professional peer counselors, all cancer survivors, are available to offer educated guidance and support.

We are so grateful to our sponsors and donors that have helped Support Connection raise money at the Walk so that we can offer free peer counseling services, support groups, wellness and educational programs for women, their families and friends who are dealing with breast or ovarian cancer.

Preparation for the Support-A-Walk is a labor of love. Support Connection’s Director of Fundraising Activities and Outreach, Melissa Higgins, did an excellent job coordinating the event preparation. Barbara Cervoni, Support Connection’s director of services and communication, did an amazing job coordinating publicity for the Walk.

Other staff members, Celeste Baccari and Katherine Foley, and volunteers assisted with preparations. A special thank you to honorary chairpersons Kacey Grean and Chereese Jervis-Hill as well as walk ambassadors Beth Gilinsky and Jaqueline Baker helped spread the Support-A-Walk spirit.

It would be impossible to thank everyone in this letter. Please visit https://supportconnection.org/support-a-walk-recap/ to view our digital journal that includes sponsor thanks, tribute messages and a remembrance to loved ones. If you haven’t had a chance to donate to the Walk, we welcome you to do so at www.supportconnection.org.

As the founding executive director of Support Connection, I continue to be overwhelmed by the power of caring exhibited by those who believe in Support Connection’s mission. When we established Support Connection years ago, we could never have imagined that Support Connection would grow into a nationally recognized organization that has provided help and support to thousands of people nationwide. It is the dedication of so many that continues to make this possible.

The Support-A-Walk captures the essence of human kindness and our organization’s spirit – you never have to walk alone with a breast or ovarian cancer diagnosis. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to The Examiner and all those who helped make the Walk a great success.

Katherine Quinn is executive director of the Yorktown Heights-based Support Connection, a nonprofit organization that provides emotional, social and educational support to women, their families and friends affected by breast or ovarian cancer.