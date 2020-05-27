The Show, or at Least the Fair, Must Go On

Yorktown Grange Fair organizers have announced the 96-year-old event will go on this year, and it will be free to attend.

The county fair is scheduled to take place from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13.

“In this unprecedented and stressful time, it is important to stand together, give back when possible, and prove that the primary purpose of a community is to create strength as a group,” a press release from the group stated. “That is why this year’s theme of ‘Still Going Strong!’ is a testament to the strength of everyone who has been to or participated in Grange Fair since its inception in 1923.”

The event is billed as Westchester County’s “only true country fair” and is run by an entirely volunteer board.

In the face of COVID-19, the board does acknowledge unique challenges.

“Entertainment and attractions are still to be determined,” the press release explained. “It is the hope of everyone involved that the Grange Fair will be able to bring the community as many of the same contests, events, and food options as possible while still maintaining a safe, family-friendly environment. More details will be available in the coming weeks.”

For more information, visit www.yorktowngrangefair.org.