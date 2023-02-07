The Pros and Cons of One-Level Versus Two-Story Living

By Bill Primavera

For almost 10 years now, I’ve lived in a one-level home where everything is within my reach without so much as bending my knees to climb up or down steps. How convenient. How lucky. How delightfully lazy.

For several decades prior, I lived in an old colonial (period, not style) house where almost daily I was descending basement steps (thanks to a temperamental heating system) and ascending attic steps where I stored many supplies needed for my at-home public relations and real estate business. I think this daily activity was instrumental in my keeping a reasonable weight and waistline.

Today, when I press that little heart on my iPhone to check my activity and health, it indicates that I’ve climbed only one flight of stairs on a typical day, but even then, it is lying. I can’t remember the last time I climbed a flight of stairs. Stepping off a curb doesn’t count.

Whether one is thinking of building or purchasing a home, one of the most important aspects to consider are the pros and cons of a single-story versus two-story home. As expected, here are advantages and disadvantages for each.

When it comes to pure economics, two-story homes are surprisingly the more affordable option. Tall rather than wide, they have a smaller footprint, which means there is less foundation for the home and also less roof structure. The rooms are not as spread out since they are on top of one another rather than across a broad landscape, removing the need for plumbing and wiring to stretch throughout the home. Altogether, two-story homes offer construction cost savings.

Single-story ranch homes, however, do have their advantages when it comes to economics. As for construction, single-story houses usually need only one HVAC unit whereas two-story structures often need two. This not only has cost savings up front but can provide continual savings, since a single-story home tends to stay cooler, and an open floor plan allows for great circulation.

A single-story house makes the best use of square footage since there is no space wasted on stairs or secondary HVAC systems. Often buyers find a single-story house with less square footage to feel larger than a two-story home that has much more, simply because the open floor layout can feel more spacious.

Single-floor homes are also open to more ceiling options such as grand cathedral ceilings in a large, open living area or owner’s suite, and of course, they won’t have the concern of any noise coming from young family members jumping around on the second floor.

On the other side of the spectrum, while a single-story home makes the best use of square footage, a two-story house has more space on a smaller footprint.

The other great benefit of a two-story home is privacy. If living with aging parents or older children, two-story homes provide a good opportunity to separate the bedrooms, having one owner’s retreat on the first level and the other bedrooms on the second floor.

Besides the inside of a house, the yard and landscaping are also important to consider.

A single-story house, as noted, has a larger footprint, so it requires a larger plot of land for construction. That said, if a time comes when the owner wants to add to the home, such as building a sunroom or a suite for an in-law, it is simpler to add square footage to a single-floor house as long as the space is available to do so.

Finally, it is easier to combine functional spaces like the laundry room and mudroom in a single-story home, which can further help add square footage to the space that matters most.

Since two-story homes can provide a large living space on a small footprint, that can allow a much larger yard and other outdoor space like a pool or sun deck.

Due to the height of a two-story home, there are also expansive views which makes it ideal for beach homes, lake houses or really any home on a property that can enjoy a view.

When building a house, it’s important to think about accessibility if the owner is considering aging in place, advocating for a one-story option.

On the positive side of features for a two-story home is that upper-level windows can be kept open without security concerns all day or night.

Maintenance is another consideration. Overall, a single-floor ranch home is far easier to maintain simply because everything is easier to reach. Cleaning the gutters and accessing the roof is easier as are any of the outside walls, should any work be needed on the house.

There is really no absolute answer when it comes to choosing a single-story or a two-story home. But it helps to make an inventory of the features the owner is looking for and balancing that against the pros and cons of each option.

Bill Primavera is a realtor associated with William Raveis Real Estate and founder of Primavera Public Relations, Inc. (www.PrimaveraPR.com). To engage the services of The Home Guru to market your home for sale, call 914-522-2076.