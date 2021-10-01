“The Other Black Girl” Author at Manhattanville

Zakiya Dalila Harris, author of bestseller The Other Black Girl, will be in conversation with Lauren Christensen, senior staff editor at The New York Times Book Review, at Manhattanville on Oct. 7 as part of the “Castle Conversations” series.

Harris’s debut novel speaks to issues of “representation and power in the world of publishing,” a press release explained.

Harris has an MFA from The New School. She worked for three years in publishing in New York City before writing her book.

“Castle Conversations are public events at Manhattanville where creators and thinkers come together to talk about issues at the heart of the cultural zeitgeist,” a press release stated.

The event is located at the O’Byrne Chapel. There will be a book talk with a Q&A at 7 p.m. followed by a book signing at 8:15 p.m.