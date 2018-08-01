The Musical Cabaret Opens at WPPAC This Week

“Welcome to Cabaret!” echoes from the rehearsal hall where actors and designers are busy rehearsing the musical Cabaret, with Stage 2 at the White Plains Performing Art Center. The show plays August 3-12, and several of these artists hail from White Plains and Harrison.

Winner of the 1967 Tony Award for Best Score and Best Musical and the 1998 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical and featuring memorable songs, including “Willkommen,” “Cabaret,” “Two Ladies” and “Maybe This Time,” Cabaret tells the story of the infamous Kit Kat Klub at the cusp of the 1930’s in pre-WWII Berlin. As Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich audiences are invited to leave their troubles at the door and indulge. As life in Germany grows uncertain, will the allure of Berlin nightlife be enough to get them through the tumultuous times?

The cast includes White Plains residents Katie Jo Flanagan as Lulu (one of the Kit Kat Girls) and Megan Fay, Jenna Goldberg, and Mario Regis as three of the ensemble members. The cast is headed by Keiji Ishiguri, Elyssa Alexander, and James Arthur Douglas as the Emcee, Sally Bowles, and Cliff Bradshaw, respectively. They are supported by Peter Ackerman, Nellie O’Brien, Kevin Rodd, and Rebecca Simpson-Wallack, with Allison Burke, Jacob Anthony Cain, James Anthony Caposito, Casey Dath, Rena Gavigan, Leah Lundin Hall, Katherine Katona, Kayla Mattocks, Abby Grace Menocal, Jake T. Moses, Luis G. Quintero Jr., Gianna Rini, Romello Rodriguez, Garrett J. Shin, and Chase Slovak.

Cabaret is directed and choreographed by MK Lawson with music direction by Katie Luekens Chan Chee. Scenic design by Jim Foster, costume design by Molly Seidel of White Plains, lighting design by Noah Platte of Harrison, sound design by Robert Isley, Stage Managed by Allison Queen. Music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Joe Masteroff, based on the play by John Van Druten, and the stories by Christopher Isherwood.

Cabaret performs August 3-12 at the White Plains Performing Arts Center, located on the third level of City Center in downtown White Plains. Tickets start at $27. For tickets visit the theatre box office or call 914.328.1600 Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased online at wppac.com.

CABARET is produced by Stage 2, a program created by WPPAC to bridge the gap between the Conservatory and Mainstage, giving college and community performers the chance to work in a regional theatre under the guidance of professional artists. More information can be found at http://wppac.com/shows/cabaret/.