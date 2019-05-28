The Most Practical Room in the House – the Kitchen Pantry

By Bill Primavera

As I opened the door to my condo’s kitchen pantry to grab a quick snack, it occurred to me that I’ve lived in homes and apartments that didn’t feature a pantry and wondered how I ever managed without one.

As a kid, I distinctly remember how happy my mother was when she and my dad were able to purchase an older home that featured a “butler’s pantry” which we hadn’t had before. To me, it sounded like something that only a fancy home should have.

A pantry might be as small as a shelf in a cupboard or as large as a walk-in closet. It’s where we keep the foods and supplies used most often. This also is where small appliances will most likely be used such as the toaster, kettle, mixer, juicer and coffee machine. In my case, I also squeeze in a dry mop standing to one side and a small canister vacuum cleaner on the floor under the bottom shelf.

Being naturally curious about the origin of things, I also wondered how the pantry came about. The history of kitchen storage is an interesting reflection of what was going on through the ages socially, economically and, today, architecturally.

The word pantry comes from the French word paneterie, a form of the word pain, which means bread. In medieval times, food and supplies were stored in specific rooms. Meats were kept in a larder, alcohol stored in a buttery and bread was placed in the pantry.

In Europe, traditionally, the butler’s pantry was used to store silver, serving pieces and other kitchen-related items. Because of its value, silver was kept under lock and key with the butler actually sleeping in the pantry to guard against thievery.

In America, pantries evolved from “butteries,” built in a cold north corner of a home, into a variety of pantries in self-sufficient farmsteads. A cold pantry was the place to keep foods that did not necessarily need to be refrigerated. Breads, pie, cheesecakes, pastries, eggs and butter were commonly kept in a cold pantry. Vegetables could be brought up from the root cellar and stored in the cold pantry until ready to use.

Prior to World War II, America’s smaller homes did not have closets, cabinets or pantries for food and kitchen storage. To fill the need for kitchen storage, the Hoosier cabinet, made by the Hoosier Manufacturing Co. in Indiana, was created in the early 1900s to be an all-in-one pantry for the new American home.

Most Hoosier cabinets were about six feet high, four feet wide and two feet deep, making it ideal for small kitchens. The cabinet was typically sold with built-in storage bins and containers for everyday items like flour, sugar, coffee, tea and household spices.

Hoosier cabinets today are found mostly on eBay. For those that don’t have a pantry, there are tall pantry-type cabinets that go from floor to near the ceiling. These cabinets can store a lot of items, particularly if they are equipped with pull-out can racks, shelving on the back of the doors and built-in bins.

Whether a home features an elaborate pantry room or just designated shelves in kitchen cabinetry, there are now so many storage gadgets and devices that can make available space go much further. The lazy Susan helps with access to items that would normally be stored in the back of a shelf. Pull-out shelves accomplish the same goal. Bins can help keep loose items together and organized.

Because pantries can store some things that can be quite small, it can be enhanced with a few smaller containers or drawers for loose items. Also, there can be mini shelves or racks for spices that can be added to the back of the pantry door. Of course, pantries are good places for bulkier items, like paper towels and plastic storage containers.

In today’s homes, butler’s pantries can serve as an “in between” room located between the kitchen and dining room. Typically, you will also find countertop space to be used as staging areas for serving meals, as well as storage for tableware, serving pieces, table linens, candles, wine and other dining room articles. More elaborate versions may include refrigerators, sinks or even dishwashers.

If the kitchen is regarded as the heart of the house, then certainly the pantry is its blood supply.

