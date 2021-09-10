The Great Jack-O’-Lantern Blaze Returns This Month

Fall in New York is better than ever, with The Great Jack-O’-Lantern Blaze and special Legend of Sleepy Hollow-themed experiences ready to launch in the Hudson Valley.

Blaze: Hudson Valley returns to its location at Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson for a 17th year. On the grounds of Washington Irving’s Sunnyside in Tarrytown, visitors can enjoy two special celebrations of the author’s most famous work: Home of the Legend during the day and dramatic evening performances of Irving’s “Legend.”

Blaze returns bigger and better than ever before and features thousands of hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns lit up in elaborate displays throughout historic landscapes. Blaze: Hudson Valley will run for a record 59 nights from Sept. 17 through Nov. 21. New displays this year at Blaze: Hudson Valley include a New York City streetscape and an immersive river walk-through experience.

More Halloween fun can be found at the estate of Washington Irving, America’s founding father of literature. Historic Hudson Valley is bringing his classic spooky tale to life at Sunnyside, where visitors during the day can tour Irving’s home, take in an original shadow puppet film and see a special Legend exhibit.

In the evenings, master storyteller Jonathan Kruk casts a spell with dramatic performances of Irving’s “Legend,” performed outdoors under the stars. Complete with live music by Jim Keyes and an appearance from the Headless Horseman himself, this performance is sure to thrill audiences of all ages.

The health and safety of all visitors is the highest priority. Historic Hudson Valley’s experiences are largely outdoors and touch-free, and capacity has been reduced to ensure social distancing. Visitors who are not vaccinated are required to always wear masks. Masks are not required for vaccinated visitors while on the grounds but will be required when entering buildings at our sites, such as restrooms or shops.

All events are held rain or shine. Proceeds support Historic Hudson Valley, the Tarrytown-based private, nonprofit educational organization that owns and operates several National Historic Landmarks.

Ticket and date information

These events have limited capacity and sell out. All admissions are by advance purchase only. To further reduce staff/visitor touchpoints, no tickets are sold on-site even if not sold out.

Blaze: Hudson Valley dates are Sept. 17 through Oct. 31 and Nov. 3-7, 10-14 and 18-21. Online tickets start at $32 for adults and $24 for children ages 3-17. Children 2 and under get in for free. Historic Hudson Valley members can attend Blaze: Hudson Valley for free.

Irving’s “Legend” dates are Oct. 1-3; 8-10; 15-17; 22-24; and 29-31. Online tickets start at $30 for adults and $24 for children. Historic Hudson Valley members receive a 15 percent discount on tickets

Home of the “Legend” dates are Sept. 17-19 and 24-26; October 1-3, 8-11, 15-17, 22-24 and 29-31 and Nov. 5-7. Online tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children 3-17. Children 2 and under and Historic Hudson Valley members get in for free.

For tickets and more information, call 914-336-6900 or visit www.hudsonvalley.org.