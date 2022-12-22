The Galleria at White Plains to Close After 43 Years

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

One of the main landmarks in downtown White Plains will be shutting down in early 2023. The Galleria at White Plains, which opened in 1980 and was a draw for local and distant shoppers for decades, is closing in March 2023 to make room for a mixed-use development that is currently in the planning stages.

The 870,000-square-foot mall, which sits on approximately 10 acres, has shown a steady decline in recent years with its two cornerstone stores, Macy’s and Sears, both departing in 2021.

“This is one of the most exciting mixed-use development sites in the New York Metro area,” said Steve Plenge, Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP), which owns the Galleria with Aareal Bank. “We have worked over the past few years to acquire the Macy’s fee interest at the site, along with the leasehold interest of the former Sears. Working with our new partners, we will reimagine the site as a vibrant mixed-use project that will be centered on residential development and amenity-based retail.”

PRCP and Aareal Bank are teaming up with Cappelli Organization and SL Green Realty Corp. Cappelli recently held a groundbreaking a few blocks from the Galleria at the former Westchester Mall, which is being redeveloped as a $600 million mixed-use complex with four residential towers.

“The reimagining of this property is integral to the dramatic transformation of downtown White Plains that is well underway,” said Louis Cappelli, Chief Executive Officer of the Cappelli Organization. “We are fortunate to be able to play a role in recreating the property with mixed uses which will link the city’s transit center with the Mamaroneck Avenue corridor.”

During the ceremony for Hamilton Green, White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach made reference to the changing times at the Galleria, quipping that property was next in line in the Hamilton Avenue/Main Street corridor makeover.

In a statement, PRCP officials said tenants at the Galleria were receiving termination notices in accordance with their leases.

“We understand the difficulty posed by transitioning. Our goal is to provide an opportunity for their businesses to continue,” PRCP stated. “As we close the center, we are committed to working with the tenants to assist them in making a smooth transition. We are happy to connect them with our leasing team regarding the potential to open in one of our other properties in the region.”

Based in Southern California, PRCP manages more than 20 million square feet of regional, open-air lifestyle and mixed-use centers nationwide.

“The Galleria at White Plains is an important property in Westchester County and the region,” Plenge said. “The existing Galleria White Plains has been a community staple for many years. With our experienced real estate partners, the new masterplan and design will build upon the remarkable renaissance under way in downtown White Plains.”