The Fun Never Ends at the Yorktown Grange Fair

It can be a challenge to find an activity that the whole family agrees on. The same can be said for deciding where to go out to eat or picking something new for date night. The Yorktown Grange Fair, which will be held from September 10 to 12, can help solve that problem.

Westchester County’s only true county fair is jam-packed with activities and food options that kids and adults alike will love.

Ride tickets are reasonably priced, with amazing wristband specials. Friday bands are only $25 for an evening of fun, and Saturday and Sunday all-day bands that will have you riding from open to close are only $30.

In addition to rides, the Grange Fair has contests and exhibits, including livestock exhibits and shows, a LEGOs exhibit and beautiful handcrafted items on display.

The annual Tractor Parade is sure to be a hit, and don’t miss the canine agility demonstrations, bubble gum blowing contest and rubber chicken throwing contest. Adding a little music to the mix, fan-favorite kids’ entertainers, Beth & Scott and Friends are set to return to the fair on Saturday for two shows, one at 11a.m. and another at 1 p.m.

With so many activities, it will take some effort to make time for food, but visitors are encouraged to make it a priority because food options at the Grange Fair are top-notch. Kids will love all the normal fair fare, and with quesadillas, hot dogs, french fries, ice cream, funnel cakes and candy apples, there will be more than enough to get them through the day.

But you don’t have to settle for the ordinary. Enjoy craft beer selections from Hopwood Handles, wood-fired pizza from Five Alarm Pizza, savory Puerto Rican specialties and sweet goodies from Bab’s Baking. With so many options, you may need to plan to eat all your meals at the fair.

The fun of the fair isn’t just for kids, so plan to hit the Grange Fair with your favorite date. Start by taking a ride to the top of the Ferris Wheel for a birds-eye view of the festivities. Grab a beer and some food. Take in the photography exhibit and see a horse riding demonstration. If you love live shows, the concert line-up is sure to please.

The main stage comes alive in the evenings. No Options, the Dude of Life Band and River of Dreams will delight rock fans, Phish Phans and Billy Joel lovers. Add a little hilarity to the mix by participating in the Tipsy Waiter Relay or demonstrate your skill in the Nail Driving contest. The Grange Fair truly is sure to be the perfect full-service date night.

The price is right for family fun and for fabulous dates at $10 per carload and $5 for single riders and walk-ins. Kids under the age of two are free.

The 2021 Yorktown Grange Fair, being held on September 10, 11, and 12 at the Grange Fairgrounds (99 Moseman Road, Yorktown Heights) is the perfect weekend activity that everyone can agree on.

For more information, please see our website at https://yorktowngrangefair.org. We can’t wait to see you “Out and About at the Fair”!