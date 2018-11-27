The Fourth Annual Guy Mathews Thanksgiving Hockey Invitational

White Plains High School invited 10 teams to participate in this year’s Fourth Annual Guy Mathews Thanksgiving Hockey Invitational. The spectacular holiday hockey classic held each year at Ebersole Ice Rink is in memory of the late Guy Mathews, who was a longtime, Hockey Coach and Guidance Counselor at WPHS.

“Guy (Mathews), not only to me but to everybody in White Plains, he was White Plains hockey. He was here before me and a man I could lean on and a friend. He also sent many students from WPHS to college, as their Guidance Counselor,” acknowledged White Plains Hockey Head Coach Howie Rubenstein, who organizes the event each year with the assistance of his staff and parents of his players.

The main event dubbed the “Frozen Turkey Bowl” was between City of White Plains rivals Stepinac High School and WPHS. The game itself was a back-and-forth classic only separated by a power-play goal by Tigers freshman Dante Palombo to break a 4-4 tie at 3:16 of the third period. Palombo also scored on a break-away open netter with 11 seconds left to give the Tigers stickers the win, 6-4.

Tigers forward and team captain John Myers was presented the MVP Award of the 2018 Guy Mathews Hockey Invitational. Myers scored three goals and brought the hats to the ice with the “hat trick!”