The Examiner Partners with Fox Lane HS Assoc. to Honor Graduates

In partnership with the Fox Lane High School Association, The Examiner is customer publishing a special section next month to pay tribute to Bedford Central School district graduates and those students who are “moving up” — 5th graders, 8th graders and 12th graders.
The Examiner will be publishing names and photos of high school seniors set to graduate and will also honor the 5th graders moving up to the middle school and the 8th graders moving up to the high school. The section will also feature special guests contributing words of wisdom and congratulations for the class of 2020.
Fox Lane High School Association Co-President and project leader Sharon Luppino can help those who want to salute a graduate in the section and/or local business owners interested in aligning their enterprises with the section. It’s a challenging time for the entire community so the Fox Lane High School Association and The Examiner are seeking to deliver a first-rate keepsake for the graduating Foxes and their families.
Luppino said she’s excited to provide the school community with an opportunity to celebrate students.
“It’s been an incredibly trying year for the kids and we believe it’s important for the adults to step up during this time and provide a special showcase to honor the hard work and achievements of our great students as they move up and graduate,” Luppino said. “Never have our graduates so deserved a special spotlight for their incredible efforts. This might not be a normal moving up and graduation year but let’s still make it a special one.”
Email Luppino at jasmn4@yahoo.com or call her at 914-469-9402 to reserve space. She’s taking new orders until the end of this month but is hoping to book all ads by the end of next week if possible.