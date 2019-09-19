The Ethical Cafe Presents 400 Years of African-American Music in America

The Ethical Culture Society of Westchester, a non-theistic congregation in White Plains is in the midst of an ongoing effort to educate the public about African American culture on the 400th anniversary of the first slaves in America.

On Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. ECSW will honor the music of African Americans through the decades. The concert is part of a new Ethical Cafe series and will feature performances from Westchester-based artists Yao Lawrence Cunningham, Lynn Bellville, Lester Harper and Judi Bellville.

The event is co-sponsored by the 400 Years Project, a countywide collaboration that aims to draw attention to the legacy of 400 years since the first slaves were brought to America. Throughout the performance, attendees will not only be exposed to African American cultural sounds and their roots/evolution, but will also learn about cross-cultural pollination of black music.

Featured Music includes:

1619 to 1719 (Slave Period) Plantation Folk Music/Urban Folk,

1719 to 1819 (Slave) Emergence of Sacred and “Code Music,”

1819 to 1919 (Roots of Blues, Jazz and Spirituals), and

1919 to 2019 (Evolution of Jazz, Rhythm & Blues, Gospel, Protest, Rock & Roll, Hip Hop, Rap, Fusion forms/Multiple ethnic & cultural influence/collaborations).

ECSW is one of more than 23 member societies of the American Ethical Union (AEU), a national organization based on the teachings of Ethical Culture, a non-theistic religion founded in 1876 in New York City.

Ethical Culture Society of Westchester is located at 7 Saxon Wood Road, White Plains.

To RSVP or obtain more information: info@wsfec.org or 914-263-6667.