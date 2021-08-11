The End of an Era in Pleasantville

As a lifelong Pleasantville resident, I have had the pleasure of knowing the owners of the Pleasantville Pharmacy since its beginning. I can truthfully say, without exception, it has been a great experience and one we never thought to change.

While this week has been confusing, and worrisome, it cannot have been a decision entered into lightly by any of the parties involved. Times have changed. Insurance Companies have put pressure on small independent pharmacies equal to those on independent doctors. The pandemic added another dimension that can only be described as staggering.

For these reasons, we would like to give a shout-out to Sal and Ira for getting us through this past uncertain and chaotic year with the concern, compassion and kindness that we have all come to expect and possibly taken for granted.

This is a big thank you and best wishes for the future to Sal and Ira. You guys deserve it.

Ken and Sharon Foley