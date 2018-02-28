The Dining Car, Brewster

The dining car is a traditional feature for those who take long train trips.

While those commuting from the Brewster Metro North station to locations south do not have a dining car available on their trains they do have the option of patronizing The Dining Car restaurant inside the station before departure.

Hopewell Junction resident Aimee Buck, the kitchen manager of The Dining Car, which has been open for 11 years, said last week the eatery offers breakfast and lunch. Patrons can eat

“We definitely aim to have as much as we can available to grab and go,” she said. “Most people are in a rush trying to catch a train.”

The Dining Car’s menu specializes in “good home cooked meals,” Buck said. Specialties include breakfast egg sandwiches that are convenient options for commuters. Hot and cold lunch sandwiches are also sold. One of the new lunch offerings is The Paisan sandwich, which includes homemade grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, roasted red tomatoes, pepperoni and balsamic ketchup.

Granola, blueberry jam and cookies are offered from Mother Hanley’s Baked Goods in Somers, Buck noted. Iced drinks and smoothies are also available.

A variety of coffees and teas are available at The Dining Car. “Coffee is definitely our specialty,” Buck said. J.B. Marshall Premium Coffee is available. “There’s a lot of flavor options,” she said.

Most of The Dining Car’s patrons are Brewster and Connecticut residents who are taking the train, Buck said.

The Dining Car is in the process of expanding its customer base to attract more village residents other than commuters as regulars, Buck said. Artwork and music has recently been introduced to The Dining Car “to make a better business relationship with the community,” Buck said. Most of the paintings at the restaurant have been created by one of Buck’s best friends, Anthony Malachi of Peekskill. His colorful abstract paintings are available for purchase.

Buck said some catering events have been held at The Dining Car in the evenings with food from menus created by TJ Legeret of Carmel.

“I’m working on creating new ties with the community and a local business to try and make this place more than what it’s used for now,” Buck said. “It’s a beautiful space with great acoustic sound for musicians.”

The Dining Car is located at the Brewster Metro North station. It is open from 4:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information call 845-278-2112 and the e-mail address is bnycafe@gmail.com. The business is also on Facebook and Instagram.