The Community Speaks Out on the Bedford Board of Education Candidates

Boucher’s Expertise, Community Service Would Be Valuable to District

I am writing this letter to support John Boucher who is running for the Bedford Central School District Board of Education on Tuesday, May 21.

As a CPA and partner with 35 years of accounting, auditing and IT consulting experience at one of the world’s leading public accounting firms, John’s background would make him an ideal addition to the Board of Education. For the past 35 years, he has advised major corporations and institutions in many fields (including education) on optimizing operational efficiency and financial accountability – skills invaluable to the Bedford School District in these times of having to do more with limited resources.

Boucher has lived in the school district and been a trusted friend for 20 years. He and his wife, Ilene, have raised two Fox Lane graduates and have a third who is currently a Fox Lane High School junior. Their prowess as parents is reflected in their children all growing into dutiful, respectful and exemplary young adults.

Despite his demanding job, Boucher managed to coach at least one youth baseball, soccer or flag football team in each and every one of his 20 years living in the district. In fact, even with his youngest son now a junior in high school, he is still coaching Little League!

We need John Boucher on the Bedford Central School District Board of Education. Please vote Tuesday, May 21 at your local elementary school.

Sincerely,

Edward Witz

Mount Kisco

Commitment to Children Would Make Cambareri Outstanding Addition

Vote for Jessica Cambareri for a balance in the Bedford Central School District.

The balance of providing quality educational opportunities for our students while maintaining fiscal responsibility is the desire of all parents and taxpayers in our community.

As an active member of our community, I am afforded the opportunity to work alongside local leaders and community advocates. To fulfill the need for balance on the Bedford school board, an experienced leader, parent and taxpayer would help create positive change.

Jessica brings her passion as a loving parent and an active participant in our community educational programs. She has actively volunteered with the West Patent Elementary School Association and Fox Lane Middle School Association. Her vision for the children in our community should be shared, highlighting the importance of balance, including the availability of high-quality academics, team sports and access to the arts and other fundamental programs. She has supported many district initiatives and has worked as an advocate for our students while understanding the importance of being financially responsible to our taxpayer.

As a longtime friend, Jessica has been an advocate for her children and those of the community by stressing the importance of quality academics. She has been a Girl Scout leader and actively participates in her congregation volunteering for many needed roles. I would strongly urge you to vote for Jessica Cambareri to join the Bedford Board of Education. She would fairly represent our entire community.

Sincerely,

Gina DiLeo

Mount Kisco

Boucher Has All the Attributes to Serve on Bedford Board of Ed

As a lifelong Mount Kisco resident and a mother of four boys in the district, I want to express my full and complete support for John Boucher in his candidacy for a Board of Education seat with the Bedford Central School District.

John possesses a deep knowledge of current district policies and knows how to listen, a critically important quality for a leadership position. He’s approachable, engaged and genuinely committed for all of the right reasons. Our district desperately needs board members with these attributes.

I have known John for many years and he has played an integral role in our community. I’ve watched first-hand as John has volunteered countless hours of his time coaching kids in Mount Kisco Little League and in flag football. He has been selfless in his service and an unwavering champion of our youth. John’s thorough understanding of our district – its strengths and its challenges – will be an enormous asset to the entire community. His hands-on, persistent and determined approach to the public good will profoundly benefit our district and, by extension, our children. He is an exemplary leader and would make a truly great addition to the Board of Education.

Please join me by casting your vote for John Boucher on Tuesday, May 21. We need him and our kids need him!

Sincerely,

Sharon Luppino

Mount Kisco