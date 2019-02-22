The Collector Side of the 2019 New York International Toy Fair

By Joshua Feinstein, Founder of The Collector Side

My daughter’s birthday was last week. Naturally, I’m already wondering what toys will be on her list next year. Even more pressing is my son’s next birthday which is coming up in only 10 months.

Of course, many say the best gifts sometimes are not “things” at all – amusement park tickets, concert tickets, etc. As a lifelong toy enthusiast, I vehemently disagree. The 2019 International Toy Fair at The Javitz Center in New York City, the largest trade show in the western hemisphere, had more than seven football fields filled with toys and games for kids and adults alike. Innovators from over 100 countries around the world were showcased. It was exceptionally hard to choose, but the following are my top five choices for the most innovative, creative and fun toys:

1. HEXBUG Battle Ground Search and Destroy Set:

Watch sci-fi come to life right in front of your eyes. Take on a friend as you both wield remote control HEXBUG Battle Tarantulas, complete with futuristic sound effects. High-tech infrared technology allows the Battle Tarantulas to actually “fire” at one another. Damage detectors measure each hit, ensuring every match will end with one bot standing. HEXBUG is an innovative toy company that finds a multitude of creative applications for each technological component used in their toys. The company offers a wide variety of tech toys for all ages to enjoy. For ages 8+.

2. Bandai Pretty Pixels Eraser MakerTM

A new category for Bandai, this wonderful craft set allows you to make your own beautifully designed erasers from scratch to collect, use, and share. Each starter kit comes with enough eraser material to make up to 10 creative erasers. There are four different themes: Animals, Sweets, Fruits and Fashion. You put the template in the maker, place your eraser strips in, add a little bit of water, and place it in the microwave for 90 seconds. Once done, let it cool for a few minutes before placing it into cool water for 10 minutes. The water will set it and you will have your own fully functional erasers. For ages 8+.

3. Spin Master Toys Off The Hook Fashion Dolls

The more dolls you collect, the more styles you can create. Off The Hook Fashion Dolls feature colorful dolls with a wide array of fashion forward accessories. There are a variety of single packs, double packs, and playsets to collect. Mix and match everything from the hair to the clothes, shoes, accessories, and more. The shopping bags, shoe boxes, and hat boxes feature a variety of mystery fashions to add to your dolls wardrobe. My favorite feature of these dolls is the way the body parts attach to each other with coat hanger shaped connectors at the waist. For ages 5+.

4. LEGO® Hidden Side™ Building Sets

Augmented reality (AR)-enhanced LEGO play sets where kids must turn a haunted world back to normal is a unique play experience that blends AR using your smartphone with physical construction revealing a hidden world of mysteries and challenges to solve. Using the Hidden Side app, scan your completed LEGO set, and watch it come to life right on your smartphone. Watch and catch ghosts, play games, and interact with your LEGO set using the unique app’s features. New content will constantly be updated via the app allowing a wide variety of interactive play experiences. Not interested in the app? No problem. These LEGO sets won’t disappoint with all of the colorful and interactive features you can handle. For ages 7+.

5. Playmates Toys Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Nano Clix

With this year being the 35th Anniversary of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Playmates Toys has a wide array of products for all your ninja turtle needs. One of the most unique offerings I discovered this year are the TMNT Nano Clix. These boxes feature 20 nano pieces that easily snap together, connecting the head, shell, hands, and feet to create 8” tall versions of your favorite turtles. Upon closer inspection I realized that these “Nano Clix” are actually little ninja turtles themselves. A fun and unique take on the build and play experience these Nano Clix are sure to delight turtle fans of all ages. For ages 4+.

Yorktown resident Joshua Feinstein is a toy enthusiast, hobby collector and founder of The Collector Side. To continue the conversation and talk toys, you can find The Collector Side on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.