The Choice of Raskyn for Putnam Valley Town Justice Couldn’t Be Clearer

I am writing to support the candidacy of Terry Raskyn for Putnam Valley justice. I first met Terry some years ago through her volunteer notary work at the Putnam Valley Library, where she also volunteers helping with passport applications. Terry was warm and welcoming, and encouraged me to become involved in activities at the library. Ultimately, I was elected to the library Board of Directors, which Terry chairs.

As the board’s chair, Terry is always prepared, responsive and open to the ideas of other board members and the community. I have been so impressed with her dedication and her integrity that I volunteered to serve as treasurer for her campaign.

As town justice, Terry plans to use her work as a mediator for dispute resolution, saving the court time and money. She will work with the drug courts and treatment programs to address the opioid crisis. And she will emphasize legal education, working with young people in Putnam Valley to promote understanding and participation in the legal system.

In short, Terry is dedicated, prepared and ready to go to work for the Town of Putnam Valley. I recommend her to you with great enthusiasm.

Marilyn Power

Putnam Valley