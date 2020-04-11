The Best and The Worst

In uncertain times we see the best and worst of humanity.
On Thursday night, a Peekskill man is accused of slashing the tires of 22 hero healthcare workers’ cars parked outside of NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in Cortlandt.
The worst.
Moments ago, Ozzy’s Auto Clinic in Peekskill announced the business has created $50 gift cards to hand out to each victim and will also be providing free oil changes for all medical personnel and first responders.
“During these challenging times, Ozzy’s Auto Clinic is thankful and stands behind all those who are working the front lines in fighting this COVID-19 pandemic,” a statement said.
The best.
“We are so thankful for all of the first responders and healthcare workers who have stepped up and are going above and beyond during these challenging times,” Ozzy Cordeiro, owner of Ozzy’s Auto Clinic, remarked. “These individuals are the true definition of selflessness as they continue to work tirelessly to protect and save lives. We are so proud to be a member of this community and it is our pleasure to give back.”