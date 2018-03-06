The Bagel Emporium, Yorktown

The Bagel Emporium already had locations in Armonk, Chappaqua, Tarrytown and Port Chester but the Rozins family decided another location was needed in Yorktown.

Michael Rozins and his wife, Idanne, of Armonk and their son, Queens resident Ryan, discussed their new establishment last week. “I love this location,” Michael said. “We felt that this area needed a bagel store.”

Yorktown “is an underserved market for just good food in general,” Ryan said.

Michael said his family has called their eateries The Bagel Emporium because the bagels they offer are “the best.”

Ryan explained why he felt his family’s bagels were above their competitors. “We don’t cut any corners. We do things the old fashion way,” he said. He said the process of making bagels takes more than a day because after the flour is mixed to become dough “you need a day to let the bagels rise.”

“We have a production facility in Port Chester where they’re mixing dough 24 hours a day,” Ryan said. “Every day there’s deliveries of dough to each store.” It takes about 12 minutes for a bagel to bake, he noted.

Michael said The Bagel Emporium offers 24 types of bagels. “We like to offer some of the modern varieties like Fruity Pebbles, rainbow bagels and French toast bagels,” he said. “One of the most popular is jalapeno cheddar,” he said. “We’re always open to new ideas and we try to bring some new flavors.” Several varieties of cream cheeses are also offered.

The Bagel Emporium sell egg sandwiches that are tailored to customers’ requests, as well as lunch sandwiches, wraps, entrée salads, coffees, teas and homemade baked goods.

Ryan said it was important for his Yorktown eatery to have an open kitchen. “So people could actually see the process and see the hot bagels coming out of the oven,” he said. “Nothing that we do is hidden,” Michael said.

Ryan stressed it was important that customers of the new Yorktown store know the facility is clean.

Though it has been open for only a few days, The Bagel Emporium in Yorktown is already a popular destination. Idanne said, “They’re coming back day after day,” she said.

Michael said it was important for his family to contribute to the local community. “My goal is just to make people happy, make my son happy, my wife happy. That’s my goal,” he said.

The Bagel Emporium is located at 1893 Commerce St. in Yorktown. For more information, call 914-352-6444, visit bagelemporium.com or send an e-mail to bagelemporium@gmail.com. The Bagel Emporium is also on Facebook and Instagram.