The Allman Betts Band Added to Pleasantville Music Fest Lineup

The final act for the Pleasantville Music Festival’s Main Stage lineup has been announced: The Allman Betts Band.

Led by Devon Allman, son of the late Gregg Allman, and Duane Betts, son of the Allman Brothers founding guitarist Dickey Betts), they are known for mixing their own originals with classics from the Allman Brothers’ catalog. The Allman Betts Band takes the legendary Allman sound to the next generation.

The Allman Betts Band are scheduled to step onto the Main Stage at about 6:25 p.m. for the festival that will take place on Saturday, July 8. They will join the previously announced headliners They Might Be Giants, Sophie B. Hawkins, Allison Ponthier, Blac Rabbit, The Criticals and Pete Francis on the festival’s schedule.

“We’re truly stoked to have these guys,” said Festival Director Bruce Figler. “Obviously, the Allman Brothers themselves are gone, but the fact that their kids are taking the baton and running with it proves that indeed the road goes on forever.”

The final missing pieces of the lineup will be the three winners of the ongoing Battle of the Bands competition, taking place at the home of the contest’s sponsor, The Garage at Lucy’s in Pleasantville. The Battle continues this Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m. with the Party Stage Finals, when bands will perform before a judging panel of industry professionals in an attempt to earn a coveted opening spot on one of the festival’s three stages. The public is invited and admission is free.

Now in its 17th year, the Pleasantville Music Festival, presented by Northwell Health, is known as New York’s Backyard Jam. It takes place at Parkway Field on Marble Avenue in Pleasantville with 18 acts on three stages. It’s become a must-attend summer event for the whole family, with great local food and drink, a warm positive vibe and world-class rock.

Doors open at 11 a.m. and the music starts at noon. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.pleasantvillemusicfestival.com/ and through TicketWeb, or in person at the Pleasantville recreation office, located at 48 Marble Ave. in Pleasantville. The office is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Now through June 30, tickets are $65 for adults (22 and up), $35 for seniors (65 and up) and students (12-21). Children under 12 are free but must be accompanied by a ticket-carrying adult. Prices rise the week before the festival and again at the gate the day of the event.

Tickets can be paid for in person with cash, a check made out to the Village of Pleasantville or by Visa or Mastercard. Online sales will include TicketWeb fees.

This press release was submitted by the Pleasantville Music Festival. It has been lightly edited and is being printed as a service to readers.