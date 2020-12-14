‘The Abuse was Heartbreaking’: Brewster Man Sentenced to 14 Years for Raping, Abusing Child

A Brewster man will spend the next 14 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender after raping an unspecified number of children.

Brewster resident Martiliano Ramos-Miguel, 45, was sentenced last Friday after pleading guilty on Oct. 21 to first-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child, according to Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy. His 14-year prison sentence will be followed by 10 years post release supervision.

“The victims’ voices were heard, and their abuser was brought to justice,” said Chief Assistant District Attorney Chana Krauss. “While no amount of prison time is sufficient when you abuse a child, this plea and sentence will keep this predator in jail for many years where he cannot cause any more harm.”

Krauss, who prosecuted the case, praised the young victims for their courage and strength to come forward and share their story.

Tendy said the case was resolved due to the bravery of the young victims’ disclosure at the Putnam Child Advocacy Center. With the help of the CAC team, the New York State Police and the District Attorney’s Office, officials were able to effectively investigate and prosecute Ramos-Miguel while ensuring the victims received support throughout the process.

“This was a tough case to work on. The abuse was heartbreaking,” Tendy said. “The State Police, our Special Victims investigator Jaemie Caban, and my Chief ADA Chana Krauss and the team members at the CAC and the Women’s Resource Center did an outstanding job. I’m very proud of them—and I’m proud of the victims for being so strong.”