The 52nd Annual Glenn D. Loucks Memorial Track & Field Games

The 52nd Glenn D. Loucks Memorial Track & Field Games was held at White Plains High School from Thursday, May 9 through Saturday, May 11. Approximately, 3020 total athletes from 255 high schools participated in the event.

The 2019 Eleanor Loucks Memorial Award was presented to Frank Stefanelli (right) by Loucks Assistant Meet Director Nick Panaro. Stefanelli has been the Director of Facilities and Operations for the White Plains City School District since 2011. Stefanelli is also a Loucks Committee member. The Eleanor Loucks Memorial Award is the highest form of recognition for distinguished service bestowed in connection with the Loucks Games. Albert Coqueran Photos

The athletes traveled from as far as Halifax, Nova Scotia and Quebec, Canada to compete in the event. The United States high schools included teams from Maine to Virginia in the east and Ohio in the west.

After rain threatened the first two days of the marquee event, the sun broke through on Saturday for the Opening Ceremonies and final day of competition. Board of Directors member Michael Greenspan was the Master of Ceremonies for the Opening Ceremonies, as Meet Director Fred Singleton honored prestigious guests.

Superintendent of White Plains Public Schools Joseph L. Ricca, Ed. D. addressed the packed bleachers and honored guests with his son Harrison at his side. Dan Woodard, the longtime Chairman and one of the original Founders of the Loucks Games presided over the event. Barbara Loucks also attended in the spirit of her late father and event namesake Glenn D. Loucks.

Also, Charlie Norris, VP White Plains Board of Education and Loucks Committee Member attended with WPHS Principal Ellen Doherty and Athletic Director Matt Cameron.

A Special Recognition was bestowed upon Richard O. Mann, the longtime Chairman of Officials and Coordinator of Special Events at the Loucks Games, who will step away from his position after this year.

The 52nd Glenn D. Loucks Memorial Games Combined Team Champion and Women’s Team Champion was Paul Robeson H.S; Men’s Team Champion was Christopher Columbus H.S. The Ed Kehe Trophy for Outstanding Male Track Athlete presented to Sincere Rhea of St. Augustine H.S. in New Jersey. The Doc Blanford Trophy for Outstanding Female Track Athlete went to Chibugo Obichere, Valley Stream South H.S. The Henry McWhinnie Trophy for Outstanding Male Field Athlete won by Ian Hall, Rogers H.S. in Rhode Island and the Dan Woodward Trophy for Outstanding Female Field Athlete presented to Alissa Braxton, Commack H.S.

On Saturday, in the final event at this year’s Loucks Games, the WPHS Women’s 4 x 400 Meter Relay Team of Netani Bolton, Guerdyna Gelin, Clara Friend and Farrah Miller logged a 4:04.71, to place eighth out of 19 teams.

Lt. Larry Mosley of the WPFD (left) was the first ever WPHS athlete to win at the Loucks Games. Mosley pictured with Loucks Games Meet Director Fred Singleton (right) was honored during the Opening Ceremonies. Also honored was Jacqueline Gail Roberts (not pictured), the first female to ever win at the Loucks Games.

 

WPHS Boys and Girls Track & Field Team members who participated in the 52nd Glenn D. Loucks Memorial Games included, (l-r) Team Captain Biance Quirindongo, Amanda Antenucci, 4 x 800 relay, Elma Mrkulic, 100 meter hurdles, Justin Baez, 4 x 800 relay, Sebastian Quinn, 4 x 800 relay, Andrew Schick, 4 x 800 relay, Mike Hunter, 100 meter dash and relay, Carl Fischer, 4 x 100 relay and Eli Gordon 100 meter dash and relay.

 

Lamont McCormick (left) has been the Head Boys Track & Field Coach at WPHS for 21 years. McCormick joined WPHS Girls Team Captains, (l-r) Lauren Cassidy, Biance Quirindongo, Isabela Kent, Farrah Miller (with torch), Clara Friend and Netani Bolton as they prepared to light the Olympic Flame to officially open the 52nd Annual Glenn D. Loucks Memorial Track & Field Games, on Saturday.

 

On Saturday, Tigers Farrah Miller (right) sprints to a time of 56.95 to finish second in her heat in the 400 Meter Dash. Miller just missed making the podium by one spot as she finished sixth overall in the Women’s 400 Meter Dash at the 52nd Annual Glenn D. Loucks Memorial Games at WPHS.

 

Stepinac High School’s Mekhi Green (left) and White Plains High School’s Eli Gordon (right) battle with other competitors during a heat in the 100 Meter Dash at the 52nd Annual Glenn D. Loucks Memorial Games.

 

Tigers sprinter Mike Hunter (right) gives it his all in a heat of the100 Meter Dash, as he races against Jake Rosenthal (left) from W. Tresper High School, in Westbury, NY and Zach Love from Dalton High School in NYC, at the 52nd Annual Glenn D. Loucks Games.

 

 

