The 52nd Annual Glenn D. Loucks Memorial Track & Field Games

The 52nd Glenn D. Loucks Memorial Track & Field Games was held at White Plains High School from Thursday, May 9 through Saturday, May 11. Approximately, 3020 total athletes from 255 high schools participated in the event.

The athletes traveled from as far as Halifax, Nova Scotia and Quebec, Canada to compete in the event. The United States high schools included teams from Maine to Virginia in the east and Ohio in the west.

After rain threatened the first two days of the marquee event, the sun broke through on Saturday for the Opening Ceremonies and final day of competition. Board of Directors member Michael Greenspan was the Master of Ceremonies for the Opening Ceremonies, as Meet Director Fred Singleton honored prestigious guests.

Superintendent of White Plains Public Schools Joseph L. Ricca, Ed. D. addressed the packed bleachers and honored guests with his son Harrison at his side. Dan Woodard, the longtime Chairman and one of the original Founders of the Loucks Games presided over the event. Barbara Loucks also attended in the spirit of her late father and event namesake Glenn D. Loucks.

Also, Charlie Norris, VP White Plains Board of Education and Loucks Committee Member attended with WPHS Principal Ellen Doherty and Athletic Director Matt Cameron.

A Special Recognition was bestowed upon Richard O. Mann, the longtime Chairman of Officials and Coordinator of Special Events at the Loucks Games, who will step away from his position after this year.

The 52nd Glenn D. Loucks Memorial Games Combined Team Champion and Women’s Team Champion was Paul Robeson H.S; Men’s Team Champion was Christopher Columbus H.S. The Ed Kehe Trophy for Outstanding Male Track Athlete presented to Sincere Rhea of St. Augustine H.S. in New Jersey. The Doc Blanford Trophy for Outstanding Female Track Athlete went to Chibugo Obichere, Valley Stream South H.S. The Henry McWhinnie Trophy for Outstanding Male Field Athlete won by Ian Hall, Rogers H.S. in Rhode Island and the Dan Woodward Trophy for Outstanding Female Field Athlete presented to Alissa Braxton, Commack H.S.

On Saturday, in the final event at this year’s Loucks Games, the WPHS Women’s 4 x 400 Meter Relay Team of Netani Bolton, Guerdyna Gelin, Clara Friend and Farrah Miller logged a 4:04.71, to place eighth out of 19 teams.