Thanks to State DOT for Repaving Greenburgh Roads

In recent years The Examiner has published a number of letters and articles about the condition of NYS owned roads located within the Town of Greenburgh. Many residents complained about potholes, craters – – unsafe conditions on state roads. And, in 2018, 36 Greenburgh student interns organized a lobbying effort to persuade the state to repave roads within our town. The last time a NYS road located in the town was repaved was over five years ago. The students met with state Department of Transportation officials, state lawmakers. They organized petition drives.

I am very thankful that the New York State Transportation Department was responsive to our concerns. This past week they completed repaving Dobbs Ferry Road from Sprain Parkway to Route 119 –one of the most pothole filled roads in the town. Earlier this summer the state repaved Hillside Ave in Greenburgh (near Town Hall) and Saw Mill River Road in Ardsley.

A big thank you to NYS officials for the excellent job they did with milling and repaving these important roads. There are still many roads in Greenburgh and in our villages that need repaving. But – what NYS did in 2020 was a great start. And, their work is appreciated. I was also impressed with the team that the state assigned to the work within Greenburgh. Dina Colavito, Engineer in charge of the NYS Department of Transportation kept town officials informed of the status of the work they were doing, responded to calls and did a fabulous job. Thank you.

Paul Feiner

Greenburgh Town Supervisor